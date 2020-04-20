Data Center Networking Market is Thriving Worldwide || Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Arista Networks, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Microsoft, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

A latest study released by Data Bridge Market Research on Global Data Center Networking Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analyzed market data. A profound knowledge of industrial unanimity, market trends and incredible techniques utilized in Data Center Networking report gives client’s an upper hand in the market. All this helps to enhance the company’s growth, by subsidizing the risk and improving their performance. The report provides company profiling of key players in the ICT industry, carefully analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. Global Data Center Networking market research report is an ideal guide to attain an information or key data about market, emerging trends, product usage, motivating factors for customers, competitor strategies, brand positioning, customer preferences, and customer behaviour. Some of the major players operating global Data Center Networking market are Cisco systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Arista Networks, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Microsoft, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Dell, Avaya Inc., Extreme Networks, VMware, Inc, Alcatel-Lucent, ALE International, Intel Corporation, Equinix, Inc., Curvature, Big Switch Networks, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., Pluribus Networks., Apstra, Broadcom, Rahi Systems and others.

Global data center networking market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.93% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing adoption of cloud based solutions and rising organisational data traffics are the factor for the growth of this market.

Global Data Center Networking Research Methodology

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Data Center Networking Industry

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for webbing solution has increases the need for transformation DCN in automated resources center; this factor has driven the market growth

Growing demand of high speed by internet users will also accelerate the market growth

Increasing adoption of 100Gb switch ports will also enhance the market growth

Growth of mega data centers and trend of collocation are another factor contributing as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Increasing demand for skilled and professional professionals for product development will restrain the market growth

Irregularities in the data protection regulatory scenario will also hamper the growth of this market

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Component

Hardware Ethernet Switches Network Security Equipment Storage Area Network (SAN) Routers Servers Others

Software Switching operating system Virtual Switches Management software Controller

Services Installation Management and Consulting



By End- User

Enterprises

Cloud Service Providers

Telecom Service Providers

By Application

BFSI

Government

IT

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Retail

Academics

Media and Entertainment

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis: Cisco systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Arista Networks, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Microsoft, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Dell, Avaya Inc., Extreme Networks, VMware, Inc, Alcatel-Lucent, ALE International, Intel Corporation, Equinix, Inc., Curvature, Big Switch Networks, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., Pluribus Networks., Apstra, Broadcom, Rahi Systems and others.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Data Center Networking Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Part 05: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Sizing 2020

Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

Part 06: Customer Landscape

Part 07: Data Center Networking Market Regional Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Regional Comparison

Americas – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

EMEA – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

APAC – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

Part 08: Decision Framework

Part 09: Drivers And Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Part 10: Data Center Networking Market Trends

Part 11: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Vendors Covered

Vendor Classification

Market Positioning Of Vendors

