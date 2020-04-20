Data Center Cooling Market Size, Share Outlook Growth By Top Company, Development, Application, Segmentations, Trends And Forecast 2020-2025

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Data Center Cooling Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Data Center Cooling Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Scope of The Report:

The global data center cooling market has seen growth as the data center cooling has been seeing rapid adoption in the market because of the energy efficiency, eco friendliness and the cost effectiveness it has.

The operators of data centers are using the cooling solutions for maintaining the temperature in the centers at a level which is within the limits that are permissible. The data centers have to work in an efficient manner all day long for the processing of a lot of data. In terms of the data processing, this equipment does the job of dissipating the heat energy and this generates a major needs for the cooling in order to prevent the damage which may happen to equipment by overheating. In simpler words, there are two kinds of systems, one is the water based and the other is air based. The air based cooling circulates the air in the data center for maintaining of the cooling and in case of water based, the water is used and it is further segmented into the immersion cooling along with the water-cooled racks where the flow of the liquids is across the hot components for maintaining temperature.

The telecom and IT segment is dominant in the global data center cooling market because of the rise in the levels of penetration and digitalization of these technologies like the cloud and big data in this industry. The technologies pose a major demand for the storage of data and its availability. These enterprises are demanding storage that is better along with the better IT facilities, connectivity for catering to these demands in an efficient manner. Furthermore, the proliferation of the smart devices and the consumer demands for the safeguarding of information and the financials has been expected to propel the demand for the cooling equipment. The industries have been adopting actively the solutions which are highly efficient as well as beneficial in terms of cost-efficiency.

Key Players In Global The Data Center Cooling Market

The major players which operate in the global data center cooling market are Black Box Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., KG Fujitisu, Vertiv, Asetec, Hitachi Nortek Air Solutions, Schneider Electric Se. They have been trying to grab a major market share.

Key Market Segments:

By Solution:

Air conditioning

Chilling units

Cooling towers

Economizer systems

Liquid cooling systems

Control systems

Others

By Industry:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Research and Academic

Government and Defense

Retail

Energy

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

By Service:

Consulting

Installation and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

By Type of Cooling:

Room Based Cooling

Row/Rack Based Cooling

By Data Center Type:

Mid-Sized Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Large Data Centers

