 Cycle Apparel Market Size, Share Outlook Growth By Top Company, Development

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Cycle Apparel Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Cycle Apparel Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Scope of The Report:

The global rise in the sales of bicycles and the cyclists has increased the demand for the apparel of cycling. Furthermore, a rise in the level of health consciousness and the adoption of the green transport in the consumers has also fueled the demand for the bicycles all over the world which has in turn created the demand for the cycling apparel in the world.

The cycle apparel domain consists of the clothing which is worn by the cyclists particularly the professional ones in a cycle race. These apparel help the cyclists by providing convenience while cycling. Various cycle apparel include gloves, bottom wear, top wear, accessories, gloves, rain jackets, jerseys, body insulators, t-shirts, body socks, overshoes, and so on.

On the basis of product the market of cycling apparel in the world can be segmented into the gloves, bottom wear, top wear, accessories and gloves. The segment of top wear may further be segmented even more into the rain jackets, jerseys, body insulators, t-shirts, as well as the body socks and overshoes and also gloves. Similarly, the segment of bottom wear maybe divided into the segments of shorts, pants and tights. As far as the consumer is concerned, the apparel may be divided into men or women’s apparel. In terms of distribution it can be divided into offline and online channel. The offline segment has been further divided into further sub-segments of the channel of direct-to-consumer channel as well as websites also the third party channels online. In terms of region, the cycling apparel market globally has been segregated into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Africa and Middle East along with South America.

Key Players In The Global Cycle Apparel Market Report

The significant companies which are operating in the market of cycling apparel globally include ASSOS, Adidas AG, Black Sheep, Grant Manufacturing Company, Specialized Bicycle components, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Halfords Group and Velocio International among others.

Key Market Segments:

By Type:

Professional Cycling Apparel

Amateur Cycling Apparel

By Application:

Male Cyclist

Female Cyclist

