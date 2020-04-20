Construction Glass Market Application, Segmentations, Trends And Forecast 2020-2025
The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Construction Glass Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Construction Glass Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.
Scope of The Report:
The rise in the need for materials which are friendly for the environment and save energy, advancement in technology and increase in the disposable incomes of the population which belong to the middle-class and the increase in need for construction which is sustainable are various factors responsible for the global construction glass market growth.
Construction Glass is a substitute to a lot of the building materials like wood, polycarbonate and bricks. This is because of its ability to increase the influx of the natural light in the buildings, safety, security and sustainability in terms of environment. Further, the advancements in the technologies for manufacturing has caused the production to be strong for the lightweight and strong glass in the industry of construction.
In terms of application, commercial category was responsible for the largest share in the market of construction glass and has also been expected to show good amount of growth in the period of forecast. This may be attributed to the ability it has for offering the protection from the UV rays which are harmful as well as the higher resistance it has to electricity and chemicals. In addition, the construction glasses are not affected by the changes in the environment. On the basis of the product type, the market has been bifurcated into the special glass and low-e glass. The applications include the non-residential and residential buildings. As per the chemical composition, the market has been categorized into potash lead, potash lime and soda lime.
Key Players of the Global Construction Glass Market Report
A few of the leading players in market of construction glass in the world are PPG Industries, Guardian Industries, AGC Glass Company, Saint-Gobain, Schott AG, and Asahi Glass, Nippon Sheet Glass co.
Key Market Segments:
By Product Type
- Low-e Glass
- Hard Coat Low-e Glass
- Soft Coat Low-e Glass
- Solar Control Low-e Glass
- Special Glass
- Flat Glass
- Laminated Glass
- Toughened Glass
- Others
By Application
- Residential
- Nonresidential
By Chemical Composition
- Soda-Lime
- Potash-Lime
- Potash-Lead
By Manufacturing Process
- Float Process
- Rolled/Sheet Process
