Cloud Microservices Market 2020 Competitive Outlook: CA Technologies, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, Syntel, Pivotal Software

The study conducted in this market report takes into account heterogeneous markets in accord with the requirement of ICT industry and scoop out the finest possible solutions and detailed information about the Cloud Microservices market trends. With the study of competitor analysis, Information and Communication Technology industry can get fluency of the strategies of key players in the market that includes new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions

The global cloud microservices market accounted for USD 631.1 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/cloud-microservices-global-market-129540

Some Of The Key Players In The Cloud Microservices Market Include:

AWS, CA Technologies, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, NGINX, Oracle, Pivotal Software, Syntel, SmartBear Software, Weaveworks, Contino, OpenLegacy, CoScale and Software AG.

Cloud Microservices Market Drivers and Restraints:

Digital transformations.

Increasing proliferation of microservices architecture.

Customer-oriented business.

Security and compliance.

The customer-oriented businesses and proliferation of Microservices architecture are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. On the other side, compliance and security are hampering the market growth. The emergence and implementation of technologies like IoT and cloud based applications provide ample opportunities for the market.

Microservices are independent applications that can be united together into a larger system. Developers use Microservices both to create new apps, and as a pattern to break apart and refactor legacy monolithic apps. Using an application development platform to manage the health and lifecycle of Microservices will improve the efficiency

With respect to geography, Asia Pacific region is growing predominantly. The market growth in this region can be projected to the technological developments in different industry verticals, such as education, banking, financial and insurance, government, healthcare, transportation and logistics, and retail etc.

View Complete TOC with Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/reports/cloud-microservices-global-market-129540

At present, the majority of organizations are fairly behind the curve in leveraging cloud Microservices platform, but this is expected to change due to the accessibility of low-cost, cloud-based Microservices. China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are some of the APAC countries expected to constitute a major portion of the global cloud Microservices market.

Cloud Microservices Market Segmentation-

Deployment Modes Covered:

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Public Cloud

Components Covered:

Services

Platform

Organization Sizes Covered:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Verticals Covered:

Transportation and Logistics

Telecommunication

Retail and Ecommerce

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

IT and ITes

Healthcare

Government

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Other Verticals

Place a Purchase Order for Cloud Microservices [email protected] https://www.researchformarkets.com/buy-now/cloud-microservices-global-market-129540/one

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Cloud Microservices Market Industry Overview

1.1 Cloud Microservices Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Cloud Microservices Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two: Cloud Microservices Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Cloud Microservices Market Size by Demand

2.3 Cloud Microservices Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter Three: Cloud Microservices Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Cloud Microservices Market Size by Type

3.3 Cloud Microservices Market Forecast by Type

Chapter Four: Major Region of Cloud Microservices Market

4.1 Cloud Microservices Sales

4.2 Cloud Microservices Revenue & market share

Chapter Five: Major Companies List

Chapter Six: Conclusion

Note: Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: [email protected]