Clinical Laboratory Services Market Size Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025

Clinical Laboratory Services Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Growing incidences of several orthopedic disorders, arrival of 3D imaging technology and rising preference to portable point-of-care devices are the some of the major factors driving the market growth.

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market is valued at USD 23016.2 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 36717.9 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market Report–

Clinical laboratory services are tests provided by medical labs which helps in diagnosis and treatment of patients. This includes a public health role in detection, prevention, and control of communicable diseases. These laboratories are manned by medical technologist (clinical laboratory scientist) who is trained to perform various tests to sample of biological specimens collected from its patients. Most of the clinical laboratories are suited within or near hospital facilities to provide easy access to both physicians and their patients. Clinical laboratory services are almost cost effective, and least invasive source of the objective information used in clinical decision-making. Clinical laboratory services have a straight impact on many aspects of patient care including, but not limited to length of stay, patient safety, resource utilization and customer satisfaction. Thus, the clinical laboratory professional is a crucial partner in providing patient care, and making direct improvements in the lives of patients, in the maintenance of the public’s health, and in the efficacy of individual health care providers.

Global clinical laboratory services market report is segmented on the basis of type, service providers and regional & country level. Based on type, global clinical laboratory services market is classified as clinical chemistry, medical microbiology & cytology, human & tumor genetics, and other esoteric tests. Based upon service providers, global clinical laboratory services market is classified into hospital-based laboratories, clinic-based laboratories and stand-alone laboratories.

The regions covered in this clinical laboratory services market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of clinical laboratory services is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

Global clinical laboratory services market report covers prominent players likeSiemens AG, Sonic Healthcare Limited, Carlyle Group, NeoGenomics, Inc., OPKO Health, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Cinven, Sanofi S.A., Novartis International AG, and TPG Capital.

Key Benefits for Market Report–

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Market Segmentation:–

By Type:

Clinical Chemistry

Medical Microbiology & Cytology

Human & Tumor Genetics

Other Esoteric Tests

By Service Provider:

Hospital-Based Laboratories

Clinic-Based Laboratories

Stand-Alone Laboratories

