Bioabsorbable Stent Market Size 2019: Company Profile, Share Analysis & Forecast to 2025

The use of bioresorbable stents in interventional cardiology is a new approach in the treatment of coronary artery disease. This technology was introduced to overcome limitations of current metallic drug-eluting stents such as late in-stent restenosis and permanently caging the vessel. It is mainly aimed to provide temporal support to the vessel before being degraded and resorbed by the body, promoting vessel healing and restoration of vasomotion. Currently, there are several bioresorbable scaffolds that are under development with some already commercially available. The major advantages of bioresorbable stents include: restoration of vessel anatomy (after resorption there is no segment straightening, no edges that could alter blood flow), restoration of vessel physiology as there is no metal cage full vasomotion is possible both in terms of cell signals and vessel relaxation/contraction, No thrombogenity when the scaffold is resorbed and others.

Global Bioresorbable Stent market report is segmented on the basis material, absorption rate, application, end-user and region & country level. By material, the market is segmented into bioresorbable polymer based stents and bioresorbable metallic stents. By absorption rate, the market is segmented into slow absorption stents and fast absorption stents. By application, the market is segmented into coronary artery diseases and peripheral artery diseases. By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and cardiac centers.

The regions covered in this Bioresorbable stent Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Bioresorbable stent is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Bioresorbable stent Market Report–

Some major key players for global Bioresorbable stent market are Abbott, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, REVA Medical, Inc., Elixir Medical Corporation, Arterial Remodeling Technologies and others.

Global Bioresorbable Stent Market Dynamics –

Increasing number of patients of heart attack and people who are stroke susceptible are the major factors driving the demand for bioabsorbable stent. For example; according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; 735,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. Additionally, without a permanent metal structure left behind, natural and important functions of the artery vessel such as vasomotion and normalization of shear stress patterns resume is also supplementing the market demand for bioabsorbable stents. Furthermore, the busy lifestyle, unhealthy foods and less physical activity increase the chances of having cardiovascular disease and foster the market growth. However, high cost, government regulations and other issues with stent are hindering the market. Moreover, technological advancement to develop more innovative bioabsorbable stents can create opportunities for the further growth of the market.

Key Market Segments:

By Material:

Bioresorbable polymer based stents

Bioresorbable metallic stents

By Absorption Rate:

Slow- absorption stents

Fast- absorption stents

By Absorption Rate:

Coronary Artery Diseases

Peripheral Artery Diseases

By End User:

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

