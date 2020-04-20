Beer Market Size, Share, Trends, And Opportunity Analysis By 2020-2025

Global Beer Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

The report discusses many vital industry facets that influence "Global Beer Market" industry acutely which includes extensive study of competitive edge, latest advancements, region-wise industry environment, contemporary market and manufacturing trends, leading market contenders, and current consumption tendency of the end user.

The beer market is forecasted to reach USD 805 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

The consumption of beer has augmented in recent years due to the rise in disposable income and an increase in consumer preferences for beer over other alcoholic beverages. Additionally, cultural changes and the adoption of western culture have influenced the perception of consumers toward alcoholic beverages, especially beer. By type, the beer market has been segmented under Lager, Ale, and Others. Further segmentation has been done on the categories of beers that includes: Standard Beer, Premium Beer and Super Premium Beer. The distributional segmentation of beer included On-Trade and Off-Trade channels.

Global Beer Market Analysis Report includes Top Companies Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Boston Beer Company, Breckenridge Brewery, Constellation Brands, Diageo PLC, Heineken NV, Interbrew Company, SABMiller PLC.

Global Beer Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Global Beer Market on the basis of Types are:

Lager

Ale

Others

On the basis of Application , the Global Beer Market is segmented into:

On-Trade Channels

Off-Trade Channels

Regional Analysis For Beer Market:

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific.

Research Methodology:

Beer Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Beer Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

