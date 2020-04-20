Animal Feed Additive Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Increased population and growing economy of developing countries are the major factors driving the Global Animal Feed Additive Market.

Animal Feed Additive Market is valued at USD 34.78 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 52.61 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.09% over the forecast period.

A feed additive is defined as extra nutrients or drugs for acceleration of the growth of livestock. These additives mainly comprise of vitamins, amino acids, fatty acids, minerals, pharmaceutical, fungal products, steroidal compounds etc. Some of the feed additives which are commonly used for livestock growth are growth promotion additives, antimicrobials, feed enzymes, antioxidants, acidifiers, probiotics and prebiotics. Feed additives are mainly used for improving the efficiency of livestock growth, preventing diseases and for improving feed utilization. The additives that are used in feed must be sanctioned for use and then used as per the instructions with respect to inclusion levels and duration of feeding.

Global animal feed additive market report is segmented on the basis of type, livestock and regional & country level. Based upon type, global animal feed additive market is classified as antibiotics, minerals, amino acids, vitamins and enzymes. Based upon livestock, global animal feed additive market is classified as cattle feeds, poultry, aquaculture, swine feeds and others.

The regions covered in this Global Animal Feed Additive Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of animal feed additive is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players–

Global Animal Feed Additive Market report covers prominent players like Evonik, DuPont, DSM, Adisseo, BASF, ADM, Novusint, Cargill, Charoen Pokphand Group, Sumitomo Chemical, Kemin Industries, Biomin, Alltech, Addcon, Bio Agri Mix and others.

Increased Demand for Nutritive Food Solutions and Growing Economy of Developing Countries are the Major Factors Driving the Global Animal Feed Additive Market.

The increasing awareness regarding healthier life style, growing demand of meat and non-vegetable food products, increasing population and increasing disposable income in emerging economies such as China and India are the main driving factors for the growing demand of animal feed additive products. High quality feed additives help consumers in having high protein food products such as milk, meat, eggs etc. As nutritional feed additives stimulate feed efficiency, animal health, higher performance and welfare of animals, it also ultimately boosts the quantity and quality of products. These advantages propel the livestock farmers to adopt in using feed additives, leading to the growth of feed additive market.

Global demand for poultry meat and eggs is also increasing considerably. Pork has the highest share about 40.4% of global meat consumption followed by poultry, beef and mutton. As demand of seafood and fish is increasing globally, the farmers using more feed additives to increase production which is also supplementing the market growth. In 2018, fish production reached to 171 million tonnes, of which 88% was consumed by human beings. However, government restriction on certain feed additives along with presence of natural feed additives is restraining the feed additive market. Moreover, future oriented real time automated system and technological scientific advancement seems to generate new opportunities during forecast period.

Market Segmentation:–

By Type:

Antibiotics

Minerals

Amino acids

Vitamins

Enzymes

By Livestock:

Cattle Feeds

Swine Feeds

Poultry

Aquaculture

Others

