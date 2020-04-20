All-in-one Modular Data Center Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025
This report focuses on the global All-in-one Modular Data Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the All-in-one Modular Data Center development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global All-in-one Modular Data Center market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Rittal GmBH
Flexenclosure
Netmagic Solutions
Dell
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Schneider Electric
Active Power
Bladeroom Group
Huawei Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Standard 20ft. Container Module
Standard 40ft. Container Module
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global All-in-one Modular Data Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the All-in-one Modular Data Center development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of All-in-one Modular Data Center are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Standard 20ft. Container Module
1.4.3 Standard 40ft. Container Module
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Government
1.5.3 BFSI
1.5.4 IT & Telecom
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Size
2.2 All-in-one Modular Data Center Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global All-in-one Modular Data Center Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global All-in-one Modular Data Center Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 All-in-one Modular Data Center Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players All-in-one Modular Data Center Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into All-in-one Modular Data Center Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 All-in-one Modular Data Center Key Players in United States
5.3 United States All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Size by Type
5.4 United States All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 All-in-one Modular Data Center Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 All-in-one Modular Data Center Key Players in China
7.3 China All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Size by Type
7.4 China All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 All-in-one Modular Data Center Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 All-in-one Modular Data Center Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 All-in-one Modular Data Center Key Players in India
10.3 India All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Size by Type
10.4 India All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 All-in-one Modular Data Center Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 All-in-one Modular Data Center Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in All-in-one Modular Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Rittal GmBH
12.2.1 Rittal GmBH Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 All-in-one Modular Data Center Introduction
12.2.4 Rittal GmBH Revenue in All-in-one Modular Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Rittal GmBH Recent Development
12.3 Flexenclosure
12.3.1 Flexenclosure Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 All-in-one Modular Data Center Introduction
12.3.4 Flexenclosure Revenue in All-in-one Modular Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Flexenclosure Recent Development
12.4 Netmagic Solutions
12.4.1 Netmagic Solutions Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 All-in-one Modular Data Center Introduction
12.4.4 Netmagic Solutions Revenue in All-in-one Modular Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Netmagic Solutions Recent Development
12.5 Dell
12.5.1 Dell Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 All-in-one Modular Data Center Introduction
12.5.4 Dell Revenue in All-in-one Modular Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Dell Recent Development
12.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
12.6.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 All-in-one Modular Data Center Introduction
12.6.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Revenue in All-in-one Modular Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Recent Development
12.7 Schneider Electric
12.7.1 Schneider Electric Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 All-in-one Modular Data Center Introduction
12.7.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in All-in-one Modular Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development
12.8 Active Power
12.8.1 Active Power Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 All-in-one Modular Data Center Introduction
12.8.4 Active Power Revenue in All-in-one Modular Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Active Power Recent Development
12.9 Bladeroom Group
12.9.1 Bladeroom Group Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 All-in-one Modular Data Center Introduction
12.9.4 Bladeroom Group Revenue in All-in-one Modular Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Bladeroom Group Recent Development
12.10 Huawei Technologies
12.10.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 All-in-one Modular Data Center Introduction
12.10.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in All-in-one Modular Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
