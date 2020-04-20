Air Fryer Market Research Investigates World Market Analysis 2026 | Koninklijke Philips N.V., TATUNGUSA.COM, Groupe SEB, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Gorenje, others

Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the Air Fryer Market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction. Market drivers and market restraints help businesses to get idea about the production strategy. The report helps strengthen organization and make better decisions for driving business on the right track.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., TATUNGUSA.COM, De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l., Ming’s Mark, Inc., Groupe SEB, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., American Micronic Instruments (India) Private Limited, Gorenje, Gourmia, Inc., homeleader, DOMU Brands Ltd., Basix-Living, Cuisinart, Avalon Bay, GE Appliances.

Global Air Fryer Market: Segment Analysis

By Product Type (Digital, Manual),

Application (Residential, Commercial),

Distribution Channel (Online, Offline),

Type (Drawer Type Air Fryer, Lid Type Air Fryer)

Unique structure of the report

Global Air Fryer Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 658.35 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1121.89 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.89% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising health awareness among population is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Air fryer is an appliance used in kitchen to cook fries and veggies by circulating the air around with the help of convection mechanism which make the food crispy. Drawer type air fryer and lid type air fryer are two types of the air fryers. Air fryer heats the food from all the direction and make sure that it is cooked properly. Rising demand for the healthy and fat free food is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising disposable income is driving the growth of this market

Increasing demand for oil free food among population is another factor driving the growth of this market

Long cooking hours is the major factor restraining the growth of this market

High electricity consumption is another factor restraining the market growth

Competitive Landscape:

In March 2019, GE Appliances announced the launch of their new air frying mode in their new CAFÉ and GE Profile lines of built-in wall ovens. The main aim is to provide customer healthy and fat and calories free food so that they can adapt healthier eating habits. The company wants to make cooking experience easy.

In Feb 2019, Gourmia announced the launch of their new line of toaster oven air fryers which consist of eight new models- GTF7700 -20-Qt Toaster Oven Air Fryer, GTF7350 -18-Qt Toaster Oven Air Fryer, GTF7355-18-Qt Digital Toaster Oven Air Fryer, GTF7450 – 27-Qt Digital Toaster Oven Air Fryer, GTF7455 – 27-Qt Digital Toaster Oven Air Fryer, GTF7600 – 19-Qt Digital Toaster Oven Air Fryer, GTF7650 – 19-Qt Toaster Oven Air Fryer and GTF7850 – 26-Qt Toaster Oven Air Fryer. This new product will provide two cooking technologies Gourmia’s proprietary AeroCrisp technology and a toaster oven. The main aim of the launch is to meet the need and requirement of the kitchen and provide customer with advance technologies.

