Above-the-Neck Personal Protective Equipment Market: Know the Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations Till 2026

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include 3M, Honeywell International Inc., Mallcom Limited, MSA, Armstrong Products Pvt, Ltd., Centurian Safety Products Ltd., DELTA PLUS, Joseph Leslie & Co. LLP, KARAM, NAFFCO., Sure Safety Limited, Swiss One Safety.

Global Above-the-Neck Personal Protective Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

By Type (Head Protection, Eye and Face Protection, Hearing Protection, Respiratory Protection),

Equipment (Safety Helmets, Gloves, Eye Protection, High- Visibility Clothing)

Unique structure of the report

Global Above-the-Neck Personal Protective Equipment Market is growing at a stable CAGR of 4.21% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. Increasing safety measures among consumers is the major for the growth of this market.

To protect the body from wearers’ body from injury or infection, there is protective clothing, helmets, goggles or other garments are called personal protective equipment. It is used to protect the user against health and safety risk at work. The correct use of the PPE, ensures a safety and healthy working conditions when engineering controls and administrative controls are not feasible. Above the neck PPE protect from cuts, chemicals, airborne particles, abrasions and fire.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing focus on the production innovation is driving the market.

Increasing safety awareness among consumers.

Availability of low cost products is the major factor for the restrain of this market.

Competitive Landscape:

In September 2018, a company named SeeHerWork was launched which will design, manufacture workwear, safety equipment and other job- specific product for women in civil, commercial and industrial careers. The main aim is to provide women more comfortable safety clothing.

In January 2018, Tfl announced the launch of their new female personal protective equipment. This new range will have high- visibility jackets, trousers, gloves, and adjustable eye protector.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Most important Highlights of TOC:

1 Introduction of Above-the-Neck Personal Protective Equipment Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

2 Exclusive Summary

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Interviews

3.2 Data Mining

3.3 Validation

3.4 List of Statistics

4 Above-the-Neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Segment & Geographic Analysis

4.1 By Type [2013-2026]

4.2 By Application [2013-2026]

4.3 By Region [2013-2026]

5 Above-the-Neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Outlook

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Opportunities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Drivers

5.3 Porter’s Five Force Model

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

6 Above-the-Neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Development Policies

6.3 Company Market Standing

Above-the-Neck Personal Protective Equipment industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology.

