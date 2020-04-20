3D Modeling Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

In 2017, the global 3D Modeling market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global 3D Modeling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Modeling development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

Blender Foundation

Bricsys

Dassault Systèmes S.A.

McNeel

Onshape

Pixologic

SolidWorks

The Foundry Visionmongers

Tinkercad

Trimble Navigation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

NURBS

Polygon Mesh

Market segment by Application, split into

High Quality Renderings

Animation

Game

Tourism

Architecture

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 3D Modeling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 3D Modeling development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Modeling are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global 3D Modeling Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 NURBS

1.4.3 Polygon Mesh

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 3D Modeling Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 High Quality Renderings

1.5.3 Animation

1.5.4 Game

1.5.5 Tourism

1.5.6 Architecture

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 3D Modeling Market Size

2.2 3D Modeling Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 3D Modeling Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 3D Modeling Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 3D Modeling Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global 3D Modeling Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global 3D Modeling Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global 3D Modeling Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 3D Modeling Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players 3D Modeling Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into 3D Modeling Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global 3D Modeling Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global 3D Modeling Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States 3D Modeling Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 3D Modeling Key Players in United States

5.3 United States 3D Modeling Market Size by Type

5.4 United States 3D Modeling Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe 3D Modeling Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 3D Modeling Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe 3D Modeling Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe 3D Modeling Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China 3D Modeling Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 3D Modeling Key Players in China

7.3 China 3D Modeling Market Size by Type

7.4 China 3D Modeling Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan 3D Modeling Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 3D Modeling Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan 3D Modeling Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan 3D Modeling Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia 3D Modeling Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 3D Modeling Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia 3D Modeling Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia 3D Modeling Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India 3D Modeling Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 3D Modeling Key Players in India

10.3 India 3D Modeling Market Size by Type

10.4 India 3D Modeling Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America 3D Modeling Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 3D Modeling Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America 3D Modeling Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America 3D Modeling Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Autodesk

12.1.1 Autodesk Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 3D Modeling Introduction

12.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in 3D Modeling Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development

12.2 Blender Foundation

12.2.1 Blender Foundation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 3D Modeling Introduction

12.2.4 Blender Foundation Revenue in 3D Modeling Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Blender Foundation Recent Development

12.3 Bricsys

12.3.1 Bricsys Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 3D Modeling Introduction

12.3.4 Bricsys Revenue in 3D Modeling Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Bricsys Recent Development

12.4 Dassault Systèmes S.A.

12.4.1 Dassault Systèmes S.A. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 3D Modeling Introduction

12.4.4 Dassault Systèmes S.A. Revenue in 3D Modeling Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Dassault Systèmes S.A. Recent Development

12.5 McNeel

12.5.1 McNeel Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 3D Modeling Introduction

12.5.4 McNeel Revenue in 3D Modeling Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 McNeel Recent Development

12.6 Onshape

12.6.1 Onshape Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 3D Modeling Introduction

12.6.4 Onshape Revenue in 3D Modeling Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Onshape Recent Development

12.7 Pixologic

12.7.1 Pixologic Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 3D Modeling Introduction

12.7.4 Pixologic Revenue in 3D Modeling Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Pixologic Recent Development

12.8 SolidWorks

12.8.1 SolidWorks Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 3D Modeling Introduction

12.8.4 SolidWorks Revenue in 3D Modeling Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 SolidWorks Recent Development

12.9 The Foundry Visionmongers

12.9.1 The Foundry Visionmongers Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 3D Modeling Introduction

12.9.4 The Foundry Visionmongers Revenue in 3D Modeling Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 The Foundry Visionmongers Recent Development

12.10 Tinkercad

12.10.1 Tinkercad Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 3D Modeling Introduction

12.10.4 Tinkercad Revenue in 3D Modeling Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Tinkercad Recent Development

12.11 Trimble Navigation

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

