3d Ic  Market High Revenue Opportunities| | Cadence Design Systems, Inc, EV Group (EVG), Xilinx Inc., Mentor, a Siemens Business, ANSYS, Inc.,

Global 3D IC market is expected to register a healthy, CAGR of 38.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.3D IC or three dimensional integrated circuits is integrated circuits which consist of three dimensional arrays of interconnected devices and which is usually made of silicon wafers or dies. They are divided into three different type of level of interconnected such as local level, intermediate and global. They are widely used in applications such as LED, power, logic, imaging and optoelectronics, memory etc. 3D IC are widely used in industries like telecommunication, smart technologies, military and aerospace etc. Increasing usage of smartphones and gaming devices is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the 3d Ic Industry

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for smartphone and gaming devices is driving the market

Rising miniaturization of electrical devices will also act as driver for this market

Increasing demand for memory device will also propel the market

Rising demand for 3D IC from various end users can also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Increasing level of integration in thermal issues will also hamper the market

High cost of 3D IC will also restrain the market growth

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Packaging Technology

3D Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging

3D TSV

2.5D

By Application

Logic

Imaging & Optoelectronics

Memory

MEMS/Sensors

LED

Power

Analog & Mixed Signal

RF

Photonics

By End- User Industry

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication

Industrial Sector

Automotive

Military & Aerospace

Smart Technologies

Medical Technologies

By Substrate

Silicon on Insulator

Bulk Silicon

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

