Wealth Management Platform Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025
This report focuses on the global Wealth Management Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wealth Management Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Wealth Management Platform market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
SS&C (US)
Fiserv (US)
FIS (US)
Profile Software (UK)
Broadridge (US)
InvestEdge (US)
Temenos (Switzerland)
Finantix (Italy)
SEI Investments Company (US)
Comarch (Poland)
Objectway (Italy)
Dorsum (Hungary)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Human Advisory
Robo Advisory
Hybrid
Market segment by Application, split into
Reporting
Portfolio
Accounting
Trading Management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Wealth Management Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Wealth Management Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wealth Management Platform are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Wealth Management Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Human Advisory
1.4.3 Robo Advisory
1.4.4 Hybrid
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Wealth Management Platform Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Reporting
1.5.3 Portfolio
1.5.4 Accounting
1.5.5 Trading Management
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Wealth Management Platform Market Size
2.2 Wealth Management Platform Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Wealth Management Platform Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Wealth Management Platform Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Wealth Management Platform Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Wealth Management Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Wealth Management Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Wealth Management Platform Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Wealth Management Platform Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Wealth Management Platform Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Wealth Management Platform Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Wealth Management Platform Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Wealth Management Platform Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Wealth Management Platform Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Wealth Management Platform Key Players in China
7.3 China Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Type
7.4 China Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Wealth Management Platform Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Wealth Management Platform Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Wealth Management Platform Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Wealth Management Platform Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Wealth Management Platform Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Wealth Management Platform Key Players in India
10.3 India Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Type
10.4 India Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Wealth Management Platform Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Wealth Management Platform Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 SS&C (US)
12.1.1 SS&C (US) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Wealth Management Platform Introduction
12.1.4 SS&C (US) Revenue in Wealth Management Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 SS&C (US) Recent Development
12.2 Fiserv (US)
12.2.1 Fiserv (US) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Wealth Management Platform Introduction
12.2.4 Fiserv (US) Revenue in Wealth Management Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Fiserv (US) Recent Development
12.3 FIS (US)
12.3.1 FIS (US) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Wealth Management Platform Introduction
12.3.4 FIS (US) Revenue in Wealth Management Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 FIS (US) Recent Development
12.4 Profile Software (UK)
12.4.1 Profile Software (UK) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Wealth Management Platform Introduction
12.4.4 Profile Software (UK) Revenue in Wealth Management Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Profile Software (UK) Recent Development
12.5 Broadridge (US)
12.5.1 Broadridge (US) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Wealth Management Platform Introduction
12.5.4 Broadridge (US) Revenue in Wealth Management Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Broadridge (US) Recent Development
12.6 InvestEdge (US)
12.6.1 InvestEdge (US) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Wealth Management Platform Introduction
12.6.4 InvestEdge (US) Revenue in Wealth Management Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 InvestEdge (US) Recent Development
12.7 Temenos (Switzerland)
12.7.1 Temenos (Switzerland) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Wealth Management Platform Introduction
12.7.4 Temenos (Switzerland) Revenue in Wealth Management Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Temenos (Switzerland) Recent Development
12.8 Finantix (Italy)
12.8.1 Finantix (Italy) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Wealth Management Platform Introduction
12.8.4 Finantix (Italy) Revenue in Wealth Management Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Finantix (Italy) Recent Development
12.9 SEI Investments Company (US)
12.9.1 SEI Investments Company (US) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Wealth Management Platform Introduction
12.9.4 SEI Investments Company (US) Revenue in Wealth Management Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 SEI Investments Company (US) Recent Development
12.10 Comarch (Poland)
12.10.1 Comarch (Poland) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Wealth Management Platform Introduction
12.10.4 Comarch (Poland) Revenue in Wealth Management Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Comarch (Poland) Recent Development
12.11 Objectway (Italy)
12.12 Dorsum (Hungary)
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
