Wealth Management Platform Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

This report focuses on the global Wealth Management Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wealth Management Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Wealth Management Platform market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

SS&C (US)

Fiserv (US)

FIS (US)

Profile Software (UK)

Broadridge (US)

InvestEdge (US)

Temenos (Switzerland)

Finantix (Italy)

SEI Investments Company (US)

Comarch (Poland)

Objectway (Italy)

Dorsum (Hungary)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Human Advisory

Robo Advisory

Hybrid

Market segment by Application, split into

Reporting

Portfolio

Accounting

Trading Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Wealth Management Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Wealth Management Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wealth Management Platform are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Wealth Management Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Human Advisory

1.4.3 Robo Advisory

1.4.4 Hybrid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wealth Management Platform Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Reporting

1.5.3 Portfolio

1.5.4 Accounting

1.5.5 Trading Management

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Wealth Management Platform Market Size

2.2 Wealth Management Platform Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Wealth Management Platform Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Wealth Management Platform Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Wealth Management Platform Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Wealth Management Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Wealth Management Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Wealth Management Platform Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Wealth Management Platform Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Wealth Management Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Wealth Management Platform Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Wealth Management Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Wealth Management Platform Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Wealth Management Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Wealth Management Platform Key Players in China

7.3 China Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Type

7.4 China Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Wealth Management Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Wealth Management Platform Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Wealth Management Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Wealth Management Platform Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Wealth Management Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Wealth Management Platform Key Players in India

10.3 India Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Type

10.4 India Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Wealth Management Platform Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Wealth Management Platform Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Wealth Management Platform Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 SS&C (US)

12.1.1 SS&C (US) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Wealth Management Platform Introduction

12.1.4 SS&C (US) Revenue in Wealth Management Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 SS&C (US) Recent Development

12.2 Fiserv (US)

12.2.1 Fiserv (US) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Wealth Management Platform Introduction

12.2.4 Fiserv (US) Revenue in Wealth Management Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Fiserv (US) Recent Development

12.3 FIS (US)

12.3.1 FIS (US) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Wealth Management Platform Introduction

12.3.4 FIS (US) Revenue in Wealth Management Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 FIS (US) Recent Development

12.4 Profile Software (UK)

12.4.1 Profile Software (UK) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Wealth Management Platform Introduction

12.4.4 Profile Software (UK) Revenue in Wealth Management Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Profile Software (UK) Recent Development

12.5 Broadridge (US)

12.5.1 Broadridge (US) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Wealth Management Platform Introduction

12.5.4 Broadridge (US) Revenue in Wealth Management Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Broadridge (US) Recent Development

12.6 InvestEdge (US)

12.6.1 InvestEdge (US) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Wealth Management Platform Introduction

12.6.4 InvestEdge (US) Revenue in Wealth Management Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 InvestEdge (US) Recent Development

12.7 Temenos (Switzerland)

12.7.1 Temenos (Switzerland) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Wealth Management Platform Introduction

12.7.4 Temenos (Switzerland) Revenue in Wealth Management Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Temenos (Switzerland) Recent Development

12.8 Finantix (Italy)

12.8.1 Finantix (Italy) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Wealth Management Platform Introduction

12.8.4 Finantix (Italy) Revenue in Wealth Management Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Finantix (Italy) Recent Development

12.9 SEI Investments Company (US)

12.9.1 SEI Investments Company (US) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Wealth Management Platform Introduction

12.9.4 SEI Investments Company (US) Revenue in Wealth Management Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 SEI Investments Company (US) Recent Development

12.10 Comarch (Poland)

12.10.1 Comarch (Poland) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Wealth Management Platform Introduction

12.10.4 Comarch (Poland) Revenue in Wealth Management Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Comarch (Poland) Recent Development

12.11 Objectway (Italy)

12.12 Dorsum (Hungary)

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

