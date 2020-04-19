Water and wastewater treatment technologies market to grow at a CAGR of 9.00% by 2023

The global water and wastewater treatment technologies market had an estimated value of USD 5,342.73 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.00% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The major factors driving the market are the rapidly diminishing freshwater resources and the increasing demand from the shale gas exploration activities.

Declining Freshwater Resources to Boost the Demand

Fresh water, even though abundantly available, is a limited resource to humanity in the environment. The increasing need for mechanization and food safety have led to the excessive use of the available freshwater resources in the past century, without taking efforts to replenish them. This has created an ecological imbalance, as the wastewater produced from agriculture, industrial processes, and sewage was discarded into freshwater resources. Currently, freshwater sources have become polluted largely due to human activity and some have even become toxic. Also, there have been reports of fires in the lakes, owing to chemical waste disposal.

Water treatment applications have been increasing lately, owing to the strong demand for freshwater resources. Water recycling is a multi-stage process in wastewater treatment plants. The primary treatment of water involves the removal of sediments and other high-density particles in the water that tend to settle down. The technique majorly employed for this process is sedimentation. Water is collected in huge tanks and is allowed to settle down for hours to days depending on the processing procedure. Then secondary treatment of the water is performed where the majority of the biological content of the water is removed. The tertiary stage involves the removal of other harmful dissolved chemicals and disinfection.

Secondary treatment in wastewater is a major part of the process, where a majority of the biological content has to be processed to reduce the load on the tertiary processing stage. Moving-bed-biofilm reactors are used at this stage. They have proven to be an effective solution with a minimal land requirement. Owing to the increased emphasis on environmental protection, concerned government authorities and environmental organization are enacting wastewater discharge standards for all the end-user industries. Therefore, to abide by these regulations, industries are adopting different wastewater treatment technologies, such as reverse osmosis, membrane bioreactors, and ultra-filtration, combined with water and wastewater treatment chemicals, for converting wastewater into reusable water.

Major Players: Veolia Environmental, Suez Environment, Evoqua Water, GE Water, and CH2M Hill, among others.

Companies Mentioned:

Aecom, Aquatech International LLC, WS Atkins Plc, Black & Veatch Holding Company, Ch2m Hill, Inc., Dow Water & Process Solutions, Evoqua Water Technologies, Ecolab Inc., IDE Technologies, ITT Corporation, Kurita Water Industries Ltd, Louis Berger, Mott Macdonald, Organo Corporation, Ovivo, Paques, Remondis, Schlumberger Limited, Suez Environment S.A, Tetra Tech Inc., Veolia Water, Doosan Hydro Technology, Inc., Solenis International LP, Xylem Inc., Siemens AG, Severn Trent Plc

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Scope of the Report

1.3 Study Deliverables

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter's Five Forces Model

3.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

3.2.5 Degree of Competition

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rapidly Diminishing Fresh Water Resources

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from Shale Gas Exploration Activities

4.1.3 Growing Wastewater Complexities in Developing Economies

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Awareness on Appropriate Usage of Water Treatment Techniques

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Active Research on Water Treatment Technologies

5. Market Segmentation & Analysis (Market Size, Growth, and Forecast)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Oil/Water Separation

5.1.1.1 Gravity separators

5.1.1.2 Hydro-cyclones

5.1.1.3 Gas flotation

5.1.1.4 Nutshell filters

5.1.2 Suspended Solids Removal

5.1.2.1 Clarifier/ Settling tanks

5.1.2.2 Dissolved Air Flotation (DAF)/ Induced Air Flotation (IAF)

5.1.2.3 Non-membrane Filtration

5.1.2.4 MF/UF Polymeric Membranes

5.1.2.5 Electrocoagulation

5.1.3 Dissolved Solids Removal

5.1.3.1 Reverse Osmosis (RO)

5.1.3.2 Multi-stage Flash Evaporation (MSFE)

5.1.3.3 Multi-effect Distillation (MED)

5.1.3.4 Vapor Compression Distillation (VCD)

5.1.3.5 Ion Exchange (IX)

