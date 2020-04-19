UK Private Motor Insurance Market Analysis 2020 By Hastings Direct Line, LV=, Churchill, AXA, Saga, esure, Age UK, Moneysupermarket.com, Gocompare.com, Comparethemarket.com,Tesco Bank, Co-operative Insurance, Confused.com, More Th>n

“UK Private Motor Insurance: Distribution & Marketing 2017”, explores consumer purchasing behavior and how consumer preferences are changing over time. This report discovers what is most influential to customers when purchasing a policy, and also reveals the most popular providers in the market. New trends and innovations are highlighted, as well as the key factors that will influence the private motor insurance market over the next few years.

Request a PDF Sample copy of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1005314

Companies Mentioned:

Aviva

Admiral

Direct Line

Hastings Direct Line

LV=

Churchill

AXA

Saga

esure

Tesco Bank

Co-operative Insurance

Confused.com

More Th>n

Age UK

Moneysupermarket.com

Gocompare.com

Comparethemarket.com

The purchasing preferences of private motor insurance customers have remained steady in 2017. Direct to insurer is still the most popular distribution channel, with its popularity increasing by 2.3 percentage points (pp). A presence on price comparison sites is also important – particularly at a time where premiums are increasing – as customers use this channel both to research and purchase insurance, with over half of respondents at least conducting research on these sites. Admiral has overtaken Aviva as market leader, with the latter seeing its share of survey respondents decline by 6pp.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/uk-private-motor-insurance-distribution-and-marketing-2017

Scope

– 44.5% of private motor insurance customers purchased direct from an insurer in 2017.

– 86.9% of private motor insurers purchased over the phone or online in 2017.

– 10.9% of private motor insurance customers held a policy with Admiral in 2017.

– 76.0% of private motor insurance customers shopped around at last renewal.

Reasons to buy

– Understand consumer purchasing decisions and how these will influence the market over the next few years.

– Improve customer engagement by recognizing what is most important to them and how to adapt products and services to meet their needs.

– Discover which providers lead the way in the private motor insurance space and how providers are revolutionizing the market through new innovations.

– Adapt your distribution strategy to ensure it still meets customer purchasing behaviors.

– Discover which insurers spend the most on advertising and which channels they are using.

Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/1005314

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]