UK Pet Insurance Market 2020: Direct Line, Asda, Aviva, More Th>n, Argos, Healthy Pets, Sainsbury’s,Petplan, Animal Friends, Tesco Bank, Pets at Home

“UK Pet Insurance: Distribution & Marketing 2020”, explores consumer purchasing behavior and how consumer preferences are changing over time. The report discovers what is most influential to customers when purchasing a policy and also reveals the most popular providers in the market. New trends and innovations are highlighted, as well as the key factors that will influence the market over the next few years.

Companies Mentioned:

Petplan

Animal Friends

Tesco Bank

Pets at Home

Direct Line

Asda

Aviva

More Th>n

Argos

Healthy Pets

Sainsbury’s

The purchasing preferences of pet insurance customers have shifted even further towards the direct channel in 2017. Within our UK Insurance Consumer Survey, direct to insurer has increased in popularity by over 20 percentage points for both cats and dogs. While perhaps a less obvious fit, a presence on price comparison sites is also important, as customers use the channel both to research and purchase insurance. Over half of respondents at least conducted research via aggregators, although perhaps surprisingly purchases through these sites dropped against last year’s results. Petplan remains dominant despite suffering a slight decline in its share of respondent selection.

Scope

– Direct to insurer remains the most popular channel of distribution for pet insurance.

– Online via desktop PCs remains the preferred method of arranging pet cover, with all offline methods declining.

– Switching levels are low among pet insurance customers, and have fallen again in 2017. Many customers compare prices on aggregators before ultimately re-committing to their initial provider.

