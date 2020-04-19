Tourism Destination Market Insights: Caribbean (2020)-Analysis of source markets, infrastructure and attractions, and risks and opportunities

The Caribbean is one of the fastest growing destinations in the world. The rapid rise in tourism flows has brought a number of benefits including jobs and incomes. However, given that the nations of the region are among the most tourist dependent countries in the world, there are a number of issues which need to be addressed if growth is to be sustained. From creating unique and diverse tourism offerings, to fostering regional collaboration and investing in infrastructural projects, the report shades light into how Caribbean nations can leverage strengths and capitalize on new trends to ensure the future success of the sector and economic prosperity.

GlobalData’s Destination Market Insight provides in-depth analysis of a tourist destination, in this case for the Caribbean region. The countries included in this report are the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Barbados, Haiti, Guadeloupe, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Lucia, Antigua & Barbuda, Grenada, St Kitts & Nevis and Dominica.

The report uses regional and country focused analysis to explore inbound tourist markets, infrastructure and attractions, as well as risks and opportunities. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments in the region.

Scope

– The Dominican Republic followed by Cuba and Puerto Rico are the leading tourist destinations in the region in terms of international arrivals.

– More than 80% of international trips to Caribbean are for leisure purposes.

– Smaller island nations of the region, though not among the top destinations in terms of arrivals are expected to grow fast within the coming years.

– The countries of the region should focus on improving air connectivity, promote regional collaboration, differentiate their tourism offerings and capitalize on niche tourism segments.

