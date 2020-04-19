The UK Accessories Market 2020-2022: River Island, New Look, Cos, Coach, Herschel Supply Co,Arcadia, Harrods, Selfridges, Fenwick, Liberty, Harvey Nichols, Burberry, Mulberry, Topshop, Zara, ASOS, Net-a-Porter

“The UK Accessories Market 2020-2022”, report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the market (including forecasts up to 2022), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market (the tourism boost to the premium and luxury segments, online displays restricting impulse purchases, under 35s driving the market, untapped potential in men’s accessories, autumn/winter 17 and spring/summer 18 accessories trends), strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook.

Companies Mentioned:

H&M

Primark

M&S

Debenhams

Arcadia

Harrods

Selfridges

Fenwick

Liberty

Harvey Nichols

Burberry

Mulberry

Topshop

Zara

ASOS

Net-a-Porter

River Island

New Look

Cos

Coach

Herschel Supply Co

Olivia Burton

Monica Vinader

Hugo Boss

Skagen

Michael Kors

Marc Jacobs

Fossil

Miss Selfridge

boohoo.com

TK Maxx

JD Sports

John Lewis

Next

Moncler

Thom Browne

Notonthehighstreet.com

Very.co.uk

Accessorize

Monsoon

Gucci

Loewe

Claire’s

Ted Baker

Radley

Fiorelli

Orla Kiely

ASDA

Kurt Geiger

Matalan

Shoe Zone

Dune

Aldo

Russell & Bromley

Amazon

Tesco

Sainsbury’s

Peacocks

House of Fraser

Topman

& Other Stories

Kate Spade

Off-White

Y-3

Whistles

Brand Alley

While accessories spend is forecast to rise by 1.6% in 2017, volumes are in decline – with a fall in shopper numbers and a cut back on self-treating to blame. Women’s accessories will outperform men’s over the next five years. The midmarket accessories leaders continue to lose their share of spend as value players, such as Primark, improve ranges, and the premium segment prospers from a tourism boost.

Scope

– 4.0 million fewer domestic consumers shop for fashion accessories in 2017.

– Replacement purchases are now the main trigger of purchasing accessories among domestic shoppers, compared to consumers spending because they want a treat.

– Price remains the core driver of spend forcing retailers to minimise inflationary price increases in 2017 and 2018.

– While the accessories specialists channel is forecast to grow 0.3 percentage points over the next five years, Accessorize and Claire’s will struggle, and premium and luxury specialist brands will outperform.

Reasons to buy

– Learn how shopper penetration has changed over the last two years, to understand how much of an impact strained consumer budgets have had on accessories spend in order to refocus your strategy on areas of high growth.

– Utilise our spend per head data to understand which age groups are driving the market and how to encourage spend within these lucrative segments.

– Learn how accessories purchase triggers differ between genders and age groups to understand how best to ignite spending among your core customer base.

– Identify which retailers are growing their share in the accessories market and what their future prospects are in order to understand the threat they pose, emulate their strategies and protect your own share.

