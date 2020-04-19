Switzerland-Travel and Tourism: A volume driven market (Strategy, Performance and Risk Analysis)

Switzerland is one of the world’s most competitive economies and ranks highly in terms of country attractiveness across Western Europe. A stable economy supported by proactive governance, economic policies, business environment, and availability of funding supports investments.

Total tourist volume increased at 0.7% CAGR from 30.6 million in 2012 to 31.5 million in 2016 and is expected to increase at 1.8% CAGR from 31.9 million in 2017 to 34.3 million in 2021. The increase is attributed to the rise in the number of international arrivals and domestic leisure trips. In terms of car rentals in Switzerland, a steady growth was observed over 2012-16 in the number of rental days and the number of rental occasions and the growth is expected to continue due to the increase in domestic tourism, the number of car rental companies and fleet size.

Key Highlights

Luxury category to drive the hotel revenue

The total hotel revenue increased at 2.9% CAGR from US$6,158.3 million in 2012 to US$6,925.7 million in 2016 and is expected to increase at 3.3% CAGR from US$7,360.8 million in 2017 to US$8,391.7 million in 2021. The increase in the hotel revenue is primarily due to the increase in the revenue of the luxury category hotels because of the increase in the number of tourists and the number of available rooms due to the expansion of operations by existing and new hotel chains operating in the country. The revenue of the luxury segment increased at 1.6% CAGR from US$2,228.0 million in 2012 to US$2,371.3 million in 2016 and is expected to increase at 2.8% CAGR from US$2,490.5 million in 2017 to US$2,778.2 million in 2021.

Increasing number of tourists to drive the market value

The increase in the market value is due to the increase in demand for car rentals in the leisure segment because of the increasing number of international and domestic leisure tourists. The leisure category accounts for the majority of the car rental market value. The leisure category market value increased at 1.7% CAGR from US$216.3 million in 2012 to US$231.3 million in 2016 and is expected to increase at 2.9% CAGR from US$245.5 million in 2017 to US$274.9 million in 2021.

Revenue per available room to increase

The increase in the revenue per available room is attributed to the increase in the revenue per available room of the luxury segment because of increasing number of tourists. The revenue per available room for the luxury category increased at 2.4% CAGR from US$588.8 in 2012 to US$648.3 in 2016 and is expected to increase at 1.9% CAGR from US$680.5 in 2017 to US$735.3 in 2021.

