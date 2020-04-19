Revenue Management Software industry to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.25% by 2025

Global Revenue Management Software industry valued approximately USD 11.31 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.25% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The key driving factors for this industry include the rising awareness of customers about revenue management tools, increasing subscription base, rising cloud-based deployments of revenue management solutions in SMEs i.e. Small & Medium Enterprises and the risen demands for system integration among organizations.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Solution:

Risk Management

Price & Revenue Forecast Management

Revenue Analytics

Revenue Leakage Detection

Channel Revenue Management

Service:

Managed Services

Professional Services

Deployment:

Cloud

On Premise

Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government & Defense

Telecommunications & IT (ICT)

