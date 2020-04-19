Public Safety and Security Industry Outlook to 2025: Global Market Size, Share, Tremendous Growth, Future Prospect, Benefits, Key Companies & Key Regions
Public safety and security begins with the common man who is the first responders to associate emergency. A variety of professionals and volunteers play essential roles to support public safety and offer emergency services like dispatchers, enforcement officers, firefighters/EMTs, paramedics, emergency managers, prosecutors, judges, corrections personnel, social staff, public health professionals, building inspectors, plans examiners, and many others. Increased level of awareness and need for safety measures have boosted the growth of the global public safety and security market.
“Public security is the function of governments which ensures the protection of citizens, persons in their territory, organizations, and institutions against threats to their well-being – and to the prosperity of their communities”.
A vast majority of people living in residential areas need to have easy access to emergency services whenever they require. For example, the number of police officers employed per thousand residents has steadily fallen county-wide for the last many years in the U.S. With resources shrinking, police and other emergency service providers have to focus more on responding to incidents, and less on successful prevention, coordination and efficiency efforts. The problem is further exacerbated by the elimination of public health and social service programs, shifting many of the problems these programs addressed onto emergency service providers without a commensurate increase in resources. A boost in the global public safety and security market will not only assist this issue but will also provide comfort to the local residents.
The vast majority of residents will expect to measure their daily lives free from hurt. Public health officers maintain hygienic conditions, engineers and building officers attempt to develop and maintain safe infrastructure, and enforcement officers, paramedics and hearth fighters stand prepared at seconds’ notice to retort to emergencies among communities. Except for the risks of infrequent major natural disaster, like an explosive massive scale earthquake and its aftershocks, our population faces small collective risk.
This market research report on analyzes the growth prospects for the key vendors operating in this market space such as: SAP(Germany), Genetec (Canada), Hitachi Vantara (US), Atos (France), Bittium (Finland), Cisco (US), Ericsson (Sweden), General Dynamics (US), Harris Corporation (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Huawei (China), IBM (US), Motorola Solutions (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), and Esri (US).
Segment Overview of Global Public Safety and Security Market
By Solution, the public safety and security market has the following segments:
Critical Communication Network
C2/C4isr System
Biometric Security and Authentication System
Surveillance System
Scanning and Screening System
Emergency and Disaster Management
Cybersecurity
Public Address and General Alarm
Backup and Recovery System
On the basis of Services, the public safety and security market has the following segments:
Managed Services
Managed Security Services
Managed Network Services
Professional Services
Design and Consulting
Installation and Integration
Support and Maintenance
Training and Education
On the basis of Vertical, the public safety and secuirty market has the following segments:
Homeland Security
Law Enforcement and Intelligence Agencies
Border Control
Others
Emergency Services
Medical Services
Firefighting Services
Disaster Management
Critical Infrastructure Security
Energy and Power Sector
Critical Manufacturing Sector
Water and Wastewater System Sector
Transportation Systems
Airports
Seaports
Railways
Others
Others
On the basis of Region, the public safety and security market has the following segments:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Latin America
The Public Safety and Security Market report also comprises an organized summary of the industry presents information associated to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Report has been examined using tools such as SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces. Several factors contribute to the growth of the market, which is fully studied in the report. Finally, all aspects of the Global Public Safety and Security Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively evaluated to study the Global as well as regional market
Some Points from Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Market Outlook
Chapter 4. Global Public Safety and Security Market Overview, By Type
Chapter 5. Global Public Safety and Security Market Overview, By Application
Chapter 6. Global Public Safety and Security Market Overview, By Region
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
