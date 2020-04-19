Public Safety and Security Industry Outlook to 2025: Global Market Size, Share, Tremendous Growth, Future Prospect, Benefits, Key Companies & Key Regions

Public safety and security begins with the common man who is the first responders to associate emergency. A variety of professionals and volunteers play essential roles to support public safety and offer emergency services like dispatchers, enforcement officers, firefighters/EMTs, paramedics, emergency managers, prosecutors, judges, corrections personnel, social staff, public health professionals, building inspectors, plans examiners, and many others. Increased level of awareness and need for safety measures have boosted the growth of the global public safety and security market.

“Public security is the function of governments which ensures the protection of citizens, persons in their territory, organizations, and institutions against threats to their well-being – and to the prosperity of their communities”.

A vast majority of people living in residential areas need to have easy access to emergency services whenever they require. For example, the number of police officers employed per thousand residents has steadily fallen county-wide for the last many years in the U.S. With resources shrinking, police and other emergency service providers have to focus more on responding to incidents, and less on successful prevention, coordination and efficiency efforts. The problem is further exacerbated by the elimination of public health and social service programs, shifting many of the problems these programs addressed onto emergency service providers without a commensurate increase in resources. A boost in the global public safety and security market will not only assist this issue but will also provide comfort to the local residents.

The vast majority of residents will expect to measure their daily lives free from hurt. Public health officers maintain hygienic conditions, engineers and building officers attempt to develop and maintain safe infrastructure, and enforcement officers, paramedics and hearth fighters stand prepared at seconds’ notice to retort to emergencies among communities. Except for the risks of infrequent major natural disaster, like an explosive massive scale earthquake and its aftershocks, our population faces small collective risk.

This market research report on analyzes the growth prospects for the key vendors operating in this market space such as: SAP(Germany), Genetec (Canada), Hitachi Vantara (US), Atos (France), Bittium (Finland), Cisco (US), Ericsson (Sweden), General Dynamics (US), Harris Corporation (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Huawei (China), IBM (US), Motorola Solutions (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), and Esri (US).

Segment Overview of Global Public Safety and Security Market

By Solution, the public safety and security market has the following segments:

Critical Communication Network

C2/C4isr System

Biometric Security and Authentication System

Surveillance System

Scanning and Screening System

Emergency and Disaster Management

Cybersecurity

Public Address and General Alarm

Backup and Recovery System

On the basis of Services, the public safety and security market has the following segments:

Managed Services

Managed Security Services

Managed Network Services

Professional Services

Design and Consulting

Installation and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Training and Education

On the basis of Vertical, the public safety and secuirty market has the following segments:

Homeland Security

Law Enforcement and Intelligence Agencies

Border Control

Others

Emergency Services

Medical Services

Firefighting Services

Disaster Management

Critical Infrastructure Security

Energy and Power Sector

Critical Manufacturing Sector

Water and Wastewater System Sector

Transportation Systems

Airports

Seaports

Railways

Others

Others

On the basis of Region, the public safety and security market has the following segments:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Latin America

The Public Safety and Security Market report also comprises an organized summary of the industry presents information associated to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Report has been examined using tools such as SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces. Several factors contribute to the growth of the market, which is fully studied in the report. Finally, all aspects of the Global Public Safety and Security Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively evaluated to study the Global as well as regional market

