Productivity Software Market 2020: Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends, Growing Demand, Latest Innovations, Business Starategies, Challenges, Key Players & Regional Outlook 2025

The global productivity software market was valued at USD 33.0 Billion in 2018. One of the most common and perpetual efforts of every business is to improve their productivity to maximize value generated per unit of resource utilized. Process improvement techniques such as Six Sigma, Kaizen, etc., are now industry benchmarks. These techniques are enabled by use of productivity software that help monitor and manage processes by collecting process data, registering abnormalities, raising notifications and offering predictive analytical capabilities to prevent process deviations.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/990

The global productivity software market research report assesses market demand and scenario over the period from 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic trends between 2015 and 2017 and the 2019 to 2025 market forecast. The report studies the current status and future market prospects of the productivity software market at both global and country level. In this study, the productivity software market is segmented by type, end user, and geography.

The report analyzes a variety of qualitative factors of the global productivity software industry and lists the market growth drivers, growth inhibitors and noteworthy industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

On the basis of types of deployment, global productivity software market is segmented into on-premises and cloud. On-premises segment accounted for a value of USD 19.85 billion in 2018 and is likely to maintain the upward graph in the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the market includes categories: individual, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and large enterprises. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment topped the end user segment and is anticipated to expand at an impressive 16.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/productivity-software-market

Based on the region, the global productivity software market is segmented in the US, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America, and Rest of the world. The US is anticipated to dominate the productivity software market with an estimated market share of 60.7% in the year 2025. This is mainly attributable to advance adoption of the technological advancements in the country. The US is the most developed market in terms of adopting cloud computing services, or AI and Internet of Things (IoT) adoption due to a few factors, as many enterprises consists of technical expertise along with availability of advanced IT infrastructure. Furthermore, the significant players such as Microsoft (Office 365), Google, etc. operating in the productivity software are based out of this county and hence, there is a cut-throat competition in the US besides raising the value of the US as a market. Moreover, the strong economic position in the US allows it to capitalize massively on innovative solutions and technologies.

The major players of global productivity software market include Google Inc., Microsoft (Office 365), SoftMaker Software GMBH, Corel Corporation, LibreOffice, IBM, Zoho Corporation, KOffice, and Hancom Inc.

Segment overview of Global Productivity Software Market

By Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

On-premises

Cloud

End User Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Individual

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

The US

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Rest of the world

Enquire for in-depth information before buying this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/990

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Info:

Ryan Johnson

Adroit Market Research

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,

Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A

Phone No: +19723628199

Email: [email protected]