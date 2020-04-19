Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025
In 2017, the global Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
In 2017, the global Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
Capgemini
IBM
GEP
Infosys
TCS
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Healthcare Procurement Outsourcing
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
BFSI
Telecom
Energy and Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Healthcare Procurement Outsourcing
1.4.3 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Manufacturing
1.5.3 BFSI
1.5.4 Telecom
1.5.5 Energy and Utilities
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market Size
2.2 Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Key Players in China
7.3 China Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market Size by Type
7.4 China Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Key Players in India
10.3 India Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market Size by Type
10.4 India Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Accenture
12.1.1 Accenture Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Introduction
12.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.2 Capgemini
12.2.1 Capgemini Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Introduction
12.2.4 Capgemini Revenue in Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Capgemini Recent Development
12.3 IBM
12.3.1 IBM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development
12.4 GEP
12.4.1 GEP Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Introduction
12.4.4 GEP Revenue in Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 GEP Recent Development
12.5 Infosys
12.5.1 Infosys Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Introduction
12.5.4 Infosys Revenue in Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Infosys Recent Development
12.6 TCS
12.6.1 TCS Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Introduction
12.6.4 TCS Revenue in Procure-To-Pay Outsourcing Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 TCS Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
