Non Profit Software Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025
The study objectives are to present the Non Profit Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Non Profit Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Blackbaud
Active Network
Intuit Inc.
SAP
Microsoft
Salesforce
Oracle
Abila
UNIT4
Cvent
Network for Good
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud based
On premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprise
SMBs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Non Profit Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Non Profit Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Non Profit Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Non Profit Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud based
1.4.3 On premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Non Profit Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprise
1.5.3 SMBs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Non Profit Software Market Size
2.2 Non Profit Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Non Profit Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Non Profit Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Non Profit Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Non Profit Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Non Profit Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Non Profit Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Non Profit Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Non Profit Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Non Profit Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Non Profit Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Non Profit Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Non Profit Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Non Profit Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Non Profit Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Non Profit Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Non Profit Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Non Profit Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Non Profit Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Non Profit Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Non Profit Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Non Profit Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Non Profit Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Non Profit Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Non Profit Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Non Profit Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Non Profit Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Non Profit Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Non Profit Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Non Profit Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Non Profit Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Non Profit Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Non Profit Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Non Profit Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Non Profit Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Non Profit Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Non Profit Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Non Profit Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Non Profit Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Non Profit Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Blackbaud
12.1.1 Blackbaud Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Non Profit Software Introduction
12.1.4 Blackbaud Revenue in Non Profit Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Blackbaud Recent Development
12.2 Active Network
12.2.1 Active Network Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Non Profit Software Introduction
12.2.4 Active Network Revenue in Non Profit Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Active Network Recent Development
12.3 Intuit Inc.
12.3.1 Intuit Inc. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Non Profit Software Introduction
12.3.4 Intuit Inc. Revenue in Non Profit Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Intuit Inc. Recent Development
12.4 SAP
12.4.1 SAP Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Non Profit Software Introduction
12.4.4 SAP Revenue in Non Profit Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 SAP Recent Development
12.5 Microsoft
12.5.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Non Profit Software Introduction
12.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Non Profit Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.6 Salesforce
12.6.1 Salesforce Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Non Profit Software Introduction
12.6.4 Salesforce Revenue in Non Profit Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Salesforce Recent Development
12.7 Oracle
12.7.1 Oracle Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Non Profit Software Introduction
12.7.4 Oracle Revenue in Non Profit Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.8 Abila
12.8.1 Abila Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Non Profit Software Introduction
12.8.4 Abila Revenue in Non Profit Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Abila Recent Development
12.9 UNIT4
12.9.1 UNITChapter Four: Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Non Profit Software Introduction
12.9.4 UNITChapter Four: Revenue in Non Profit Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 UNITChapter Four: Recent Development
12.10 Cvent
12.10.1 Cvent Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Non Profit Software Introduction
12.10.4 Cvent Revenue in Non Profit Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Cvent Recent Development
12.11 Network for Good
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
