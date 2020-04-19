Network Slicing Market is expected to reach $726.27 million by 2026

Global Network Slicing Market is accounted for $120.34 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $726.27 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors that drive the growth of the market include growing requirement for high speed internet and large network coverage, rising demand for broadband services over mobile network, high growth rate in mobile data traffic volumes and virtualization of networks. However, lack of edge computing resources and designing challenges are some factors hampering the market scope. Moreover, rising number of IoT connecting devices and nimble networks are providing significant opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, remote monitoring segment is projected to grow with a largest market share during the forecast period. It has become an important part in maintaining a competitive edge in the market. Network requirements for remote operation include broad coverage, high data throughput and low latency to enable continuous video streaming. 5G will bring a number of benefits to remote control systems, including core network slicing that will enable priority service provisioning, and radio access to bring ultra-low latency and beam forming for high throughput and capacity.

In terms of geography, North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to its the growing acceptance of smart connected devices, industrial internet of everything (IIoE), and nimble networks. Moreover, the improved budgets and grants have invited various big market players to make significant investments in this region.

Some of the key players in Network Slicing Market include:

Aria Networks, Affirmed Networks, Intel, NTT DOCOMO, Ericsson, Huawei, Argela, Mavenir, ZTE, SK Telecom, Nokia Networks and Cisco Systems.

Services Covered:

Managed Services

Professional Services

Components Covered:

Services

Technologies

Technologies Covered:

Cloud Radio Access Network

Software-Defined Networking and Network Functions Virtualization

Applications Covered:

Network Monitoring

Asset Management

Remote Monitoring

Multimedia

Real-Time Streaming

Supply Chain Management

End Users Covered:

Agriculture

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare

Automotive

Public Safety

Media and Entertainment

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Other End Users

The regions covered in the global keyword report include:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific), South America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa).

Major Point from Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Network Slicing Market, By Service

6 Global Network Slicing Market, By Component

7 Global Network Slicing Market, By Technology

8 Global Network Slicing Market, By Application

9 Global Network Slicing Market, By End User

10 Global Network Slicing Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

12.1 Aria Networks

12.2 Affirmed Networks

12.3 Intel

12.4 NTT DOCOMO

12.5 Ericsson

12.6 Huawei

12.7 Argela

12.8 Mavenir

12.9 ZTE

12.10 SK Telecom

12.11 Nokia Networks

12.12 Cisco Systems

