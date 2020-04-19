Medical Robotic Market 2020 Outlook: Industry Insights, Statistics, Shares and Forecasts to 2025

The global medical robotic market has been segmented by different product, application and geography. Further, product segment of the market is sub-divided into instruments & accessories and robotic systems. The instruments & accessories division of the segment accounted for the major medical robotics market share in 2017 and is expected to lead the market in upcoming years.

Get Research Insights at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/576

Likewise, application segment of the medical robots market across the globe is sub-segmented into neurosurgery, laparoscopy, orthopedic surgery, pharmacy applications and others (including medical robotic applications in urology, cardiology, gynecology, nanomedicine and rehabilitation). The neurosurgery segment is projected to mount at the largest CAGR over the forecast spell, owing to growing precision as well as improved quality of medical robots that has encouraged its usage in neurosurgery.

Geographically, the global medical robotics market is categorized into several key regions including Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World. The market of Asia Pacific region is estimated to register the growth at the largest CAGR on account of the increasing elderly population, augmenting implementation of medical robots as well as enhancing training initiatives for surgeons through robotic learning.

Some of the key players operating in the competitive edge of global medical robots market include Stryker Corporation (US), Intuitive Surgical (US), Hansen Medical (US),Mazor Robotics (Israel), Hocoma (Switzerland), Omnicell (US), Accuray (US), Arxium (Canada) and Ekso Bionics Holdings (US).

Read more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/medical-robotic-market

Key segments of the global medical robotics market include:

Product segment of medical robotics market

Instruments & Accessories

Robotic Systems

Surgical Robotic Systems

Orthopedic Robotic Systems

Neurosurgical Robotic Systems

Laparoscopy Robotic Systems

Rehabilitation Robotic Systems

Therapeutic Robotic Systems

Exoskeleton Robotic Systems

Assistive Robotic Systems

Other Rehabilitation Robots

Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems

Hospital and Pharmacy Robotic Systems

Pharmacy Robotic Systems

IV Robotic Systems

Other Robotic Systems

Application segment of medical robotics market

Laparoscopy

Orthopedic Surgeries

Neurosurgeries

Pharmacy Applications

Other Applications

Geographical Segmentation of medical robotics market

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

What to expect from the upcoming ‘Global medical robotics Market’ analysis:

-Analysis over future prospects as well as Global medical robotics Market trends and Digital Signage market size 2018

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing as well as developed economies and also various macro & microeconomic factors that affect the growth of the market.

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels and distributors.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including product types, application and geographical regions.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market such as expansions, growth strategies, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market

– Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Who should buy this report?

– Report is especially designed for Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers, researchers, strategy

Enquire more details of TOC at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/576

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.