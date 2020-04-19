Juvenile Insurance Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

In 2017, the global Juvenile Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.5% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Juvenile Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Juvenile Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Allianz

Assicurazioni Generali

China Life Insurance

MetLife

PingAn

AXA

Sumitomo Life Insurance

Aegon

Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance

CPIC

Aviva

Munich Re Group

Zurich Financial Services

Nippon Life Insurance

Gerber Life Insurance

AIG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Term Child Life Insurance

Permanent Child Life Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

<10 Years Old

10~18 Years Old

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Juvenile Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Juvenile Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Juvenile Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Juvenile Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Term Child Life Insurance

1.4.3 Permanent Child Life Insurance

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Juvenile Insurance Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2

1.5.3 10~1Chapter Eight: Years Old

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Juvenile Insurance Market Size

2.2 Juvenile Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Juvenile Insurance Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Juvenile Insurance Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Juvenile Insurance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Juvenile Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Juvenile Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Juvenile Insurance Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Juvenile Insurance Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Juvenile Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Juvenile Insurance Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Juvenile Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Juvenile Insurance Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Juvenile Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Juvenile Insurance Key Players in China

7.3 China Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Type

7.4 China Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Juvenile Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Juvenile Insurance Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Juvenile Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Juvenile Insurance Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Juvenile Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Juvenile Insurance Key Players in India

10.3 India Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Type

10.4 India Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Juvenile Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Juvenile Insurance Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Juvenile Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Allianz

12.1.1 Allianz Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Juvenile Insurance Introduction

12.1.4 Allianz Revenue in Juvenile Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Allianz Recent Development

12.2 Assicurazioni Generali

12.2.1 Assicurazioni Generali Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Juvenile Insurance Introduction

12.2.4 Assicurazioni Generali Revenue in Juvenile Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Assicurazioni Generali Recent Development

12.3 China Life Insurance

12.3.1 China Life Insurance Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Juvenile Insurance Introduction

12.3.4 China Life Insurance Revenue in Juvenile Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 China Life Insurance Recent Development

12.4 MetLife

12.4.1 MetLife Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Juvenile Insurance Introduction

12.4.4 MetLife Revenue in Juvenile Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 MetLife Recent Development

12.5 PingAn

12.5.1 PingAn Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Juvenile Insurance Introduction

12.5.4 PingAn Revenue in Juvenile Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 PingAn Recent Development

12.6 AXA

12.6.1 AXA Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Juvenile Insurance Introduction

12.6.4 AXA Revenue in Juvenile Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 AXA Recent Development

12.7 Sumitomo Life Insurance

12.7.1 Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Juvenile Insurance Introduction

12.7.4 Sumitomo Life Insurance Revenue in Juvenile Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Sumitomo Life Insurance Recent Development

12.8 Aegon

12.8.1 Aegon Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Juvenile Insurance Introduction

12.8.4 Aegon Revenue in Juvenile Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Aegon Recent Development

12.9 Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance

12.9.1 Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Juvenile Insurance Introduction

12.9.4 Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Revenue in Juvenile Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Recent Development

12.10 CPIC

12.10.1 CPIC Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Juvenile Insurance Introduction

12.10.4 CPIC Revenue in Juvenile Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 CPIC Recent Development

12.11 Aviva

12.12 Munich Re Group

12.13 Zurich Financial Services

12.14 Nippon Life Insurance

12.15 Gerber Life Insurance

12.16 AIG

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

