Hosted PBX Market to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14 % by 2025
Hosted PBX Market valued approximately USD 4 Billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which drives the global Hosted PBX Market are increasing requirement for enterprises mobility and growing adoption of the cloud and UC. However, as connections and voice quality depend on Internet service, any disturbances in Internet results in bad phone service. Moreover, support problem from service providers is major challenge in the growth of the market.
Hosted private branch exchange also known as virtual PBX, which permit businesses to use better telephone systems without any investment in the telephone. The call platform is hosted at the location of service provider’s. For voice services the subscriber connects via IP to the service provider. As it is cloud-based system, it can be accessed via an IP network. As services are hosted in the cloud this minimizes the operating costs. The service provider take care of the software, hardware, and required maintenance. The failover technology and several security layers provided by the service providers are further expected to drive the growth of the market.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Solution
Services
By Services:
Virtual Deployment & Setup
Network Management
Virtual Assistance & Support
Configuration & Change Management
Bandwidth Management & Optimization
Online Charging Service
Emergency Call Routing Service
Protocol Management Service
By Organizational Size:
Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Vertical:
Information Technology
Banking, Financial Service, & Insurance
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
Government & Public Sector
Education
Others
Regions:
North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market:
AT&T, BT Group, Cisco Systems, Mitel Network, Ringcentral, Comcast Business, Ozonotel, Nexge Technologies, and Bullseye Telecom Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Major Point from Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Global Hosted PBX Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Global Hosted PBX Market Dynamics
Chapter 5. Hosted PBX Market, by Component
Chapter 6. Global Hosted PBX Market, by Services
Chapter 7. Global Hosted PBX Market, by Organization Size
Chapter 8. Hosted PBX Market, by Vertical
Chapter 9. Hosted PBX Market, by Regional Analysis
Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence
10.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)
10.2. Top Market Strategies
10.3. Company Profiles
10.3.1. AT&T
10.3.1.1. Overview
10.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
10.3.1.3. Product Summary
10.3.1.4. Recent Developments
10.3.2. BT Group
10.3.3. Cisco Systems
10.3.4. 8×8
10.3.5. Avaya
10.3.6. Megapath
10.3.7. Centurylink
10.3.8. Polycom
10.3.9. Mitel Network
10.3.10. Ringcentral
10.3.11. Comcast Business
10.3.12. XO Communication
10.3.13. Ozonotel
10.3.14. Nexge Technologies
10.3.15. Bullseye Telecom
