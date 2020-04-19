Hosted PBX Market to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14 % by 2025

Hosted PBX Market valued approximately USD 4 Billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which drives the global Hosted PBX Market are increasing requirement for enterprises mobility and growing adoption of the cloud and UC. However, as connections and voice quality depend on Internet service, any disturbances in Internet results in bad phone service. Moreover, support problem from service providers is major challenge in the growth of the market.

Hosted private branch exchange also known as virtual PBX, which permit businesses to use better telephone systems without any investment in the telephone. The call platform is hosted at the location of service provider’s. For voice services the subscriber connects via IP to the service provider. As it is cloud-based system, it can be accessed via an IP network. As services are hosted in the cloud this minimizes the operating costs. The service provider take care of the software, hardware, and required maintenance. The failover technology and several security layers provided by the service providers are further expected to drive the growth of the market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Services:

Virtual Deployment & Setup

Network Management

Virtual Assistance & Support

Configuration & Change Management

Bandwidth Management & Optimization

Online Charging Service

Emergency Call Routing Service

Protocol Management Service

By Organizational Size:

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

Information Technology

Banking, Financial Service, & Insurance

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Government & Public Sector

Education

Others

Regions:

North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market:

AT&T, BT Group, Cisco Systems, Mitel Network, Ringcentral, Comcast Business, Ozonotel, Nexge Technologies, and Bullseye Telecom Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Major Point from Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Global Hosted PBX Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Hosted PBX Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Hosted PBX Market, by Component

Chapter 6. Global Hosted PBX Market, by Services

Chapter 7. Global Hosted PBX Market, by Organization Size

Chapter 8. Hosted PBX Market, by Vertical

Chapter 9. Hosted PBX Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2. Top Market Strategies

10.3. Company Profiles

10.3.1. AT&T

10.3.1.1. Overview

10.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.3.1.3. Product Summary

10.3.1.4. Recent Developments

10.3.2. BT Group

10.3.3. Cisco Systems

10.3.4. 8×8

10.3.5. Avaya

10.3.6. Megapath

10.3.7. Centurylink

10.3.8. Polycom

10.3.9. Mitel Network

10.3.10. Ringcentral

10.3.11. Comcast Business

10.3.12. XO Communication

10.3.13. Ozonotel

10.3.14. Nexge Technologies

10.3.15. Bullseye Telecom

