Hadoop Big Data Analytics industry o grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 44.2% by 2025

Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics industry valued approximately USD 7.05 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 44.2% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major driver for the industry is the escalating volume of big data and the increasing need of big data analytics. With this rise in volume the companies are exploring ways to study and process this data speedily and economically.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Component:

Solution

Service

Application:

Security Intelligence

Risk & Fraud Analytics

IoT

Supply Chain Analytics

Customer Analytics

Operational Intelligence

Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications & IT (ICT)

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Microsoft Corp., Treadata Corp., Amazon Web Services, Tableau Software Inc., IBM Co., Cloudera, Inc., Pentaho Corp., and SAP SE. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. Other strategies include new product developments and focus on continuous technology innovation.

Some Point from Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Research Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.1.1. Data Mining

1.1.2. Analysis

1.1.3. Market Estimation

1.1.4. Validation

1.1.5. Publishing

1.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Definition & Scope

2.1. Objective of The Study

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of The Study

2.4. Years Considered for The Study

2.5. Currency Conversion Rates

2.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Key Trends

3.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

