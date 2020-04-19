Global Workforce Engagement Management Market Research Insights by Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers, Demand Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Trends, Forecast 2024
ORBIS RESEARCH has introduced its report on the Global Workforce Engagement Management Market offers a detailed analytical review of the Workforce Engagement Management market. Elaborate research derivatives articulated in the report lends palpable details on pertinent market developments such as market growth rates, revenue generation, and production dynamics. In-depth market analytics documented in the report is aimed to offer readers with ample competitive advantages thereby encouraging market participants in the global market to deliver lucrative business decisions favoring sustainable revenue streams in Global Workforce Engagement Management market.
This elaborate research report on Global Workforce Engagement Management market lends crucial data insights on scope of the report, highlighting market trends, drivers, threats, and opportunities in Global Workforce Engagement Management Market. Additionally, the report also includes ample information on in market research timeline, lending substantial information on base year, followed by the forecast span. Based on elaborate market analytics ingrained in the report, readers can well gauge into market developments and correspondingly develop unique growth proposals and analytical reviews to ensure hassle free growth in the global market. This ensures ample competitive advantage and foresight to deliver apt marketing strategies that ensure relentless growth in the Global Workforce Engagement Management market.
Workforce optimization (WFO) solutions contain complementary functions designed to improve the performance of customer engagement centers by means of optimized deployment of appropriately trained and motivated agents. These functions range from ones for recruitment and scheduling to ones for evaluation and training. By adding intelligence to each function, everything from recruitment to scheduling to training can be optimized. Key functional domains include: strategic planning, recruitment, workforce management (WFM), including intraday optimization call recording and quality management (QM), coaching and e-learning, performance management (PM), surveying — focused on capturing operational and agent performance information, interaction analytics — audio and text analytics, combined with screen analytics, emotion detection and associated operational call data.
According to this study, over the next five years the Workforce Engagement Management market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Workforce Engagement Management business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Workforce Engagement Management market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Workforce Engagement Management value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Software
Hardware
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
BFSI
Education
Government
Telecom & IT
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Verint Systems
Calabrio
NICE
InVision
Aspect
Genesys
Teleopti
ZOOM International
Avaya (Verint)
KnoahSoft
Noble Systems
OpenText
Monet Software
CSI
VPI
InContact
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Workforce Engagement Management market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Workforce Engagement Management market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Workforce Engagement Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Workforce Engagement Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Workforce Engagement Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
