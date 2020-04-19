Global Workforce Engagement Management Market Research Insights by Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers, Demand Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Trends, Forecast 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has introduced its report on the Global Workforce Engagement Management Market offers a detailed analytical review of the Workforce Engagement Management market. Elaborate research derivatives articulated in the report lends palpable details on pertinent market developments such as market growth rates, revenue generation, and production dynamics. In-depth market analytics documented in the report is aimed to offer readers with ample competitive advantages thereby encouraging market participants in the global market to deliver lucrative business decisions favoring sustainable revenue streams in Global Workforce Engagement Management market.

This elaborate research report on Global Workforce Engagement Management market lends crucial data insights on scope of the report, highlighting market trends, drivers, threats, and opportunities in Global Workforce Engagement Management Market. Additionally, the report also includes ample information on in market research timeline, lending substantial information on base year, followed by the forecast span. Based on elaborate market analytics ingrained in the report, readers can well gauge into market developments and correspondingly develop unique growth proposals and analytical reviews to ensure hassle free growth in the global market. This ensures ample competitive advantage and foresight to deliver apt marketing strategies that ensure relentless growth in the Global Workforce Engagement Management market.

Workforce optimization (WFO) solutions contain complementary functions designed to improve the performance of customer engagement centers by means of optimized deployment of appropriately trained and motivated agents. These functions range from ones for recruitment and scheduling to ones for evaluation and training. By adding intelligence to each function, everything from recruitment to scheduling to training can be optimized. Key functional domains include: strategic planning, recruitment, workforce management (WFM), including intraday optimization call recording and quality management (QM), coaching and e-learning, performance management (PM), surveying — focused on capturing operational and agent performance information, interaction analytics — audio and text analytics, combined with screen analytics, emotion detection and associated operational call data.

According to this study, over the next five years the Workforce Engagement Management market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Workforce Engagement Management business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Workforce Engagement Management market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Workforce Engagement Management value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Software

Hardware

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Education

Government

Telecom & IT

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Verint Systems

Calabrio

NICE

InVision

Aspect

Genesys

Teleopti

ZOOM International

Avaya (Verint)

KnoahSoft

Noble Systems

OpenText

Monet Software

CSI

VPI

InContact

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Workforce Engagement Management market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Workforce Engagement Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Workforce Engagement Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Workforce Engagement Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Workforce Engagement Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

