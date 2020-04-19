Global WiFi Access Point Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Trend, Share, Size, Growth with CAGR in Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global WiFi Access Point status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the WiFi Access Point development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global WiFi Access Point market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2373074
The key players covered in this study
Aerohive Networks, Inc.
Aruba
Cisco Systems, Inc.
D-Link Corporation
EnGenius Technologies
Extreme Networks, Inc.
Fortinet, Inc.
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
NETGEAR, Inc.
Proxim Wireless Corporation
Ruckus Wireless, Inc.
Sophos Ltd.
TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd.
Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.
Xirrus, Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Ad-hoc
Infrastructure
Market segment by Application, split into
Office
Residential
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global WiFi Access Point status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the WiFi Access Point development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of WiFi Access Point are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-wifi-access-point-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global WiFi Access Point Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Ad-hoc
1.4.3 Infrastructure
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global WiFi Access Point Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Office
1.5.3 Residential
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 WiFi Access Point Market Size
2.2 WiFi Access Point Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 WiFi Access Point Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 WiFi Access Point Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 WiFi Access Point Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global WiFi Access Point Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global WiFi Access Point Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global WiFi Access Point Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 WiFi Access Point Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players WiFi Access Point Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into WiFi Access Point Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global WiFi Access Point Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global WiFi Access Point Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States WiFi Access Point Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 WiFi Access Point Key Players in United States
5.3 United States WiFi Access Point Market Size by Type
5.4 United States WiFi Access Point Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe WiFi Access Point Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 WiFi Access Point Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe WiFi Access Point Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe WiFi Access Point Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China WiFi Access Point Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 WiFi Access Point Key Players in China
7.3 China WiFi Access Point Market Size by Type
7.4 China WiFi Access Point Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan WiFi Access Point Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 WiFi Access Point Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan WiFi Access Point Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan WiFi Access Point Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia WiFi Access Point Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 WiFi Access Point Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia WiFi Access Point Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia WiFi Access Point Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India WiFi Access Point Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 WiFi Access Point Key Players in India
10.3 India WiFi Access Point Market Size by Type
10.4 India WiFi Access Point Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America WiFi Access Point Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 WiFi Access Point Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America WiFi Access Point Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America WiFi Access Point Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Aerohive Networks, Inc.
12.1.1 Aerohive Networks, Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 WiFi Access Point Introduction
12.1.4 Aerohive Networks, Inc. Revenue in WiFi Access Point Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Aerohive Networks, Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Aruba
12.2.1 Aruba Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 WiFi Access Point Introduction
12.2.4 Aruba Revenue in WiFi Access Point Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Aruba Recent Development
12.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.
12.3.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 WiFi Access Point Introduction
12.3.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in WiFi Access Point Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development
12.4 D-Link Corporation
12.4.1 D-Link Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 WiFi Access Point Introduction
12.4.4 D-Link Corporation Revenue in WiFi Access Point Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 D-Link Corporation Recent Development
12.5 EnGenius Technologies
12.5.1 EnGenius Technologies Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 WiFi Access Point Introduction
12.5.4 EnGenius Technologies Revenue in WiFi Access Point Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 EnGenius Technologies Recent Development
12.6 Extreme Networks, Inc.
12.6.1 Extreme Networks, Inc. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 WiFi Access Point Introduction
12.6.4 Extreme Networks, Inc. Revenue in WiFi Access Point Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Extreme Networks, Inc. Recent Development
12.7 Fortinet, Inc.
12.7.1 Fortinet, Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 WiFi Access Point Introduction
12.7.4 Fortinet, Inc. Revenue in WiFi Access Point Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Fortinet, Inc. Recent Development
12.8 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
12.8.1 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 WiFi Access Point Introduction
12.8.4 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Revenue in WiFi Access Point Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Recent Development
12.9 NETGEAR, Inc.
12.9.1 NETGEAR, Inc. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 WiFi Access Point Introduction
12.9.4 NETGEAR, Inc. Revenue in WiFi Access Point Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 NETGEAR, Inc. Recent Development
12.10 Proxim Wireless Corporation
12.10.1 Proxim Wireless Corporation Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 WiFi Access Point Introduction
12.10.4 Proxim Wireless Corporation Revenue in WiFi Access Point Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Proxim Wireless Corporation Recent Development
12.11 Ruckus Wireless, Inc.
12.12 Sophos Ltd.
12.13 TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd.
12.14 Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.
12.15 Xirrus, Inc.
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2373074
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by anita (see all)
- Global WiFi Access Point Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Trend, Share, Size, Growth with CAGR in Forecast to 2025 - April 19, 2020
- Global Child Life Insurance Market by 2025- Types, Applications, Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities, Shares, Countries, Revenue, & Forecast Analysis - April 19, 2020
- Juvenile Insurance Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025 - April 19, 2020