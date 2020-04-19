Global WiFi Access Point Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Trend, Share, Size, Growth with CAGR in Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global WiFi Access Point status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the WiFi Access Point development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global WiFi Access Point market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Aerohive Networks, Inc.

Aruba

Cisco Systems, Inc.

D-Link Corporation

EnGenius Technologies

Extreme Networks, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

NETGEAR, Inc.

Proxim Wireless Corporation

Ruckus Wireless, Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.

Xirrus, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ad-hoc

Infrastructure

Market segment by Application, split into

Office

Residential

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global WiFi Access Point status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the WiFi Access Point development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of WiFi Access Point are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

