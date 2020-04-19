Global Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market Research Insights by Demand, Trends, Types, Manufacturers, Competitive Developments, Strategies Analysis and 2024 Industry Forecast Report
ORBIS RESEARCH has introduced its report on the Global Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market offers a detailed analytical review of the Vulnerability Assessment Solutions market. Elaborate research derivatives articulated in the report lends palpable details on pertinent market developments such as market growth rates, revenue generation, and production dynamics. In-depth market analytics documented in the report is aimed to offer readers with ample competitive advantages thereby encouraging market participants in the global market to deliver lucrative business decisions favoring sustainable revenue streams in Global Vulnerability Assessment Solutions market.
This elaborate research report on Global Vulnerability Assessment Solutions market lends crucial data insights on scope of the report, highlighting market trends, drivers, threats, and opportunities in Global Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market. Additionally, the report also includes ample information on in market research timeline, lending substantial information on base year, followed by the forecast span. Based on elaborate market analytics ingrained in the report, readers can well gauge into market developments and correspondingly develop unique growth proposals and analytical reviews to ensure hassle free growth in the global market. This ensures ample competitive advantage and foresight to deliver apt marketing strategies that ensure relentless growth in the Global Vulnerability Assessment Solutions market.
The vulnerability assessment (VA) market is made up of vendors that provide capabilities to identify, categorize and manage vulnerabilities. These include unsecure system configurations or missing patches, as well as other security-related updates in the systems connected to the enterprise network directly, remotely or in the cloud.
According to this study, over the next five years the Vulnerability Assessment Solutions market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Vulnerability Assessment Solutions business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Vulnerability Assessment Solutions market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Vulnerability Assessment Solutions value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Cloud-based
On-premises
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
BFSI
Education
Government
Telecom & IT
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Tenable
Rapid7
Qualys
GFI Software
BeyondTrust
Tripwire
Digital Defense
F-Secure
Beyond Security
Outpost24
Positive Technologies
Alert Logic
Greenbone Networks
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Vulnerability Assessment Solutions market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Vulnerability Assessment Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Vulnerability Assessment Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Vulnerability Assessment Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Vulnerability Assessment Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud-based
2.2.2 On-premises
2.3 Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Segment by Application
2.4.1 BFSI
2.4.2 Education
2.4.3 Government
2.4.4 Telecom & IT
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Vulnerability Assessment Solutions by Players
3.1 Global Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Vulnerability Assessment Solutions by Regions
4.1 Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Vulnerability Assessment Solutions by Countries
7.2 Europe Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Vulnerability Assessment Solutions by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market Forecast
10.1 Global Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Tenable
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Product Offered
11.1.3 Tenable Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Tenable News
11.2 Rapid7
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Product Offered
11.2.3 Rapid7 Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Rapid7 News
11.3 Qualys
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Product Offered
11.3.3 Qualys Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Qualys News
11.4 GFI Software
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Product Offered
11.4.3 GFI Software Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 GFI Software News
11.5 BeyondTrust
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Product Offered
11.5.3 BeyondTrust Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 BeyondTrust News
11.6 Tripwire
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Product Offered
11.6.3 Tripwire Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Tripwire News
11.7 Digital Defense
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Product Offered
11.7.3 Digital Defense Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Digital Defense News
11.8 F-Secure
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Product Offered
11.8.3 F-Secure Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 F-Secure News
11.9 Beyond Security
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Product Offered
11.9.3 Beyond Security Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Beyond Security News
11.10 Outpost24
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Product Offered
11.10.3 Outpost24 Vulnerability Assessment Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Outpost24 News
11.11 Positive Technologies
11.12 Alert Logic
11.13 Greenbone Networks
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
