Global Voice Recognition Biometrics Market Segments Research Report Till 2025 By Illuminated Insights

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Voice Recognition Biometrics Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Voice Recognition Biometrics Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Voice Recognition Biometrics development in United States, Europe and China.

Voice recognition biometrics digitizes an individual’s voice to match it against a stored voiceprint template. Acoustic features of an individual’s voice such as pitch, cadence, and tone are compared to distinguish between individual voices. Voice verification systems require minimal hardware installation, as most PCs already have a microphone and can authenticate individuals remotely for different transactions. Voice recognition biometrics are most likely to be deployed in telephone-based environments.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising prominence of voice recognition biometrics in BFSI sector. The BFSI sector is increasingly focusing on providing the highest level of security to customers without compromising on convenience. The payments and card industry (PCI) has been digitally transformed with the changing consumer preferences and introduction of new payment methods such as PIN cards, mobile wallets, and EMV chips. With advances in technology, the number of fraud and forgeries are also increasing, highlighting the need for a solution that is difficult to duplicate.

In 2018, the global Voice Recognition Biometrics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2596788

The key players covered in this study

AGNITIO

Nuance Communications

VoiceTrust

VoiceVault

Auraya Systems

M2SYS Technology

OneVault

VoiceIt Technologies

SayPay Technologies

Sensiple

Sensory

SpeechPro

SPITCH

VoicePIN

Uniphore

ValidSoft

Voice Biometrics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Physiological Biometrics

Behavioral Biometrics

Market segment by Application, split into

IT And Telecom

BFSI

Automotive

Healthcare

Education

Others

If enquiry before buying this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2596788

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Voice Recognition Biometrics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Voice Recognition Biometrics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]