Global Voice Recognition Biometrics Market Segments Research Report Till 2025 By Illuminated Insights

The Global Voice Recognition Biometrics Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Voice Recognition Biometrics development in United States, Europe and China.
Voice recognition biometrics digitizes an individual’s voice to match it against a stored voiceprint template. Acoustic features of an individual’s voice such as pitch, cadence, and tone are compared to distinguish between individual voices. Voice verification systems require minimal hardware installation, as most PCs already have a microphone and can authenticate individuals remotely for different transactions. Voice recognition biometrics are most likely to be deployed in telephone-based environments.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising prominence of voice recognition biometrics in BFSI sector. The BFSI sector is increasingly focusing on providing the highest level of security to customers without compromising on convenience. The payments and card industry (PCI) has been digitally transformed with the changing consumer preferences and introduction of new payment methods such as PIN cards, mobile wallets, and EMV chips. With advances in technology, the number of fraud and forgeries are also increasing, highlighting the need for a solution that is difficult to duplicate.
In 2018, the global Voice Recognition Biometrics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
AGNITIO
Nuance Communications
VoiceTrust
VoiceVault
Auraya Systems
M2SYS Technology
OneVault
VoiceIt Technologies
SayPay Technologies
Sensiple
Sensory
SpeechPro
SPITCH
VoicePIN
Uniphore
ValidSoft
Voice Biometrics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Physiological Biometrics
Behavioral Biometrics
Market segment by Application, split into
IT And Telecom
BFSI
Automotive
Healthcare
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Voice Recognition Biometrics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Voice Recognition Biometrics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
