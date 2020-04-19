Global Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Market Forecast to 2025 Detailed in New Research Report

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2018, the global Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services market size was 100700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 203900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.2% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

8×8, Inc

Apple Inc. (FaceTime)

Avaya

AT&T Inc

Verizon Wireless

Orange

Deutsche Telekom AG

KT Corporation

Sprint Corporation

Telecom Italia

Telenor

T-Mobile

Tata Communication

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

International long distance VoIP calls

Domestic VoIP calls

Market segment by Application, split into

Individual User

Corporate User

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

