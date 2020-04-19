Global Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Market Forecast to 2025 Detailed in New Research Report
Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Market” has been added to orbis research database.
The Global Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2018, the global Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services market size was 100700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 203900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.2% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
8×8, Inc
Apple Inc. (FaceTime)
Avaya
AT&T Inc
Verizon Wireless
Orange
Deutsche Telekom AG
KT Corporation
Sprint Corporation
Telecom Italia
Telenor
T-Mobile
Tata Communication
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
International long distance VoIP calls
Domestic VoIP calls
Market segment by Application, split into
Individual User
Corporate User
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
