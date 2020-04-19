Global TandE (Travel and Expense) Tool Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025
Travel expense management (also often called TEM or T&E) is the element of corporate expense management that deals specifically with controlling business travel expenses. Travel and expense (T&E) software is programming that allows an organization to track and approve reimbursement for the cost of a business trip.
In 2017, the global T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle Corporation
Apptricity Corp.
SAP SE (Concur)
Basware
Expensify
Chrome River Technologies
Infor, Inc.
Coupa Software
Trippeo Technologies
Certify
Journyx
Xero
Harvest
Ariett
Abila
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Transportation & Logistics
Government & Defense
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Retail
Telecom & IT
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of T&E (Travel and Expense) Tool are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
