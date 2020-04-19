Global Spa Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity & 2025 Forecast Period
Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Spa Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The Global Spa Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Spa development in United States, Europe and China.
A spa is a place where different treatments and facilities are provided for health and wellness. It is a popular destination for health management and body relaxation. Services such as massages, facials, salon services, hair spa, and other treatments are provided at a spa. It also offers fitness activities like yoga, Ayurveda medicines, and other medical treatments.
Day spas provide a wide range of services, treatments, and facilities and relaxation treatments during the day. These spas provide meals and spa treatments in addition to facilities such as well-equipped gyms, relaxation lounges or bars, and beauty salons where treatments like nail services or other beauty services are provided. According to this industry research report, the day or club salon segment will account for the major shares of the spa market throughout the forecast period.
The rise in working population and the increase in expenditure contributed to the growth of the wellness tourism market in Europe. The region has thousands of spas offering different types of treatments including massages, facials, thermal baths, and anti-aging treatments. The women workforce in this region is very high and women are the major customers of spas, availing different types of spa treatments and salon services like massages, waxing, facials, and hair treatments. According to this industry research and analysis, Europe will be the major revenue contributor to the spa market throughout the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Spa market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Hot Springs Resort & Spa
Lanserhof
Marriott International
Massage Envy Franchising
Rancho La Puerta
Aspira Spa
Canyon Ranch
Cal-a-Vie Health Spa
Clinique La Prairie
Kempinski Hotels
The Mineral Spa
The Clarins group
Reflections Medical Spa
Woodhouse Day Spa
Young Medical Spa
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Day/Club/Salon Spa
Hotels and Resorts Spa
Medical Spa
Destination Spa
Thermal/Mineral Spring Spa
Market segment by Application, split into
Male
Female
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Spa status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Spa development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
