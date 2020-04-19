Global Smart Homes and Buildings Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025
In 2017, the global Smart Homes and Buildings market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2373508
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
Emerson Electric
Honeywell International
Siemens
Robert Bosch
Control4 Corporation
Leviton Manufacturing
United Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Energy Management
Lighting Control
HVAC Control
Safety and Security
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Government Organizations
Residential Users
Commercial Users
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Smart Homes and Buildings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Smart Homes and Buildings development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Homes and Buildings are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-smart-homes-and-buildings-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Energy Management
1.4.3 Lighting Control
1.4.4 HVAC Control
1.4.5 Safety and Security
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Smart Homes and Buildings Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Government Organizations
1.5.3 Residential Users
1.5.4 Commercial Users
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size
2.2 Smart Homes and Buildings Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Smart Homes and Buildings Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Smart Homes and Buildings Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Smart Homes and Buildings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Smart Homes and Buildings Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Smart Homes and Buildings Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Smart Homes and Buildings Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Homes and Buildings Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Smart Homes and Buildings Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Smart Homes and Buildings Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Smart Homes and Buildings Key Players in China
7.3 China Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size by Type
7.4 China Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Smart Homes and Buildings Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Smart Homes and Buildings Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Smart Homes and Buildings Key Players in India
10.3 India Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size by Type
10.4 India Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Smart Homes and Buildings Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Smart Homes and Buildings Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco Systems
12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Smart Homes and Buildings Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Smart Homes and Buildings Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.2 Emerson Electric
12.2.1 Emerson Electric Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Smart Homes and Buildings Introduction
12.2.4 Emerson Electric Revenue in Smart Homes and Buildings Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Emerson Electric Recent Development
12.3 Honeywell International
12.3.1 Honeywell International Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Smart Homes and Buildings Introduction
12.3.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Smart Homes and Buildings Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Honeywell International Recent Development
12.4 Siemens
12.4.1 Siemens Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Smart Homes and Buildings Introduction
12.4.4 Siemens Revenue in Smart Homes and Buildings Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.5 Robert Bosch
12.5.1 Robert Bosch Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Smart Homes and Buildings Introduction
12.5.4 Robert Bosch Revenue in Smart Homes and Buildings Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development
12.6 ControlChapter Four: Corporation
12.6.1 ControlChapter Four: Corporation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Smart Homes and Buildings Introduction
12.6.4 ControlChapter Four: Corporation Revenue in Smart Homes and Buildings Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 ControlChapter Four: Corporation Recent Development
12.7 Leviton Manufacturing
12.7.1 Leviton Manufacturing Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Smart Homes and Buildings Introduction
12.7.4 Leviton Manufacturing Revenue in Smart Homes and Buildings Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Leviton Manufacturing Recent Development
12.8 United Technologies
12.8.1 United Technologies Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Smart Homes and Buildings Introduction
12.8.4 United Technologies Revenue in Smart Homes and Buildings Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 United Technologies Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2373508
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by anita (see all)
- Global Civil Engineering Design Software Market 2020 Outline by Types, Applications, Regions and Key Players Forecast 2025 - April 19, 2020
- Southeast Asia Web hosting Services Market 2020 Share, Size: Technological Advancement & Growth Analysis with Forecast to 2025 - April 19, 2020
- Global Smart Homes and Buildings Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025 - April 19, 2020