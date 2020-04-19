Global Oil Field Services Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025
In 2017, the global Oil Field Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Oil Field Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oil Field Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Halliburton
Schlumberger
Weatherford International
Abbot Group
Superior Energy Services
National OilWell Varco, Inc.
COSL
Acteon
Aker Solutions
Baker Hughes
Cyntech
Ensco plc
Fluor Corporation
Hytera
Nabors Industries
Siemens
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Well Completion Equipment & Services
Drilling & Completion Fluids Services
Drilling Waste Management Services
Oil Country Tubular Goods
Pressure Pumping Services
Well Intervention
Wireline Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Onshore
Offshore
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Oil Field Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Oil Field Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Oil Field Services are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Oil Field Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Well Completion Equipment & Services
1.4.3 Drilling & Completion Fluids Services
1.4.4 Drilling Waste Management Services
1.4.5 Oil Country Tubular Goods
1.4.6 Pressure Pumping Services
1.4.7 Well Intervention
1.4.8 Wireline Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Oil Field Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Onshore
1.5.3 Offshore
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Oil Field Services Market Size
2.2 Oil Field Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Oil Field Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Oil Field Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Oil Field Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Oil Field Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Oil Field Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Oil Field Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR
Chapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Oil Field Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Oil Field Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Oil Field Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Oil Field Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Oil Field Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Oil Field Services Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Oil Field Services Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Oil Field Services Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Oil Field Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Oil Field Services Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Oil Field Services Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Oil Field Services Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Oil Field Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Oil Field Services Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Oil Field Services Key Players in China
7.3 China Oil Field Services Market Size by Type
7.4 China Oil Field Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Oil Field Services Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Oil Field Services Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Oil Field Services Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Oil Field Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Oil Field Services Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Oil Field Services Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Oil Field Services Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Oil Field Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Oil Field Services Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Oil Field Services Key Players in India
10.3 India Oil Field Services Market Size by Type
10.4 India Oil Field Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Oil Field Services Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Oil Field Services Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Oil Field Services Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Oil Field Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Halliburton
12.1.1 Halliburton Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Oil Field Services Introduction
12.1.4 Halliburton Revenue in Oil Field Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Halliburton Recent Development
12.2 Schlumberger
12.2.1 Schlumberger Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Oil Field Services Introduction
12.2.4 Schlumberger Revenue in Oil Field Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Schlumberger Recent Development
12.3 Weatherford International
12.3.1 Weatherford International Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Oil Field Services Introduction
12.3.4 Weatherford International Revenue in Oil Field Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Weatherford International Recent Development
12.4 Abbot Group
12.4.1 Abbot Group Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Oil Field Services Introduction
12.4.4 Abbot Group Revenue in Oil Field Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Abbot Group Recent Development
12.5 Superior Energy Services
12.5.1 Superior Energy Services Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Oil Field Services Introduction
12.5.4 Superior Energy Services Revenue in Oil Field Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Superior Energy Services Recent Development
12.6 National OilWell Varco, Inc.
12.6.1 National OilWell Varco, Inc. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Oil Field Services Introduction
12.6.4 National OilWell Varco, Inc. Revenue in Oil Field Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 National OilWell Varco, Inc. Recent Development
12.7 COSL
12.7.1 COSL Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Oil Field Services Introduction
12.7.4 COSL Revenue in Oil Field Services Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 COSL Recent Development
12.8 Acteon
12.8.1 Acteon Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Oil Field Services Introduction
12.8.4 Acteon Revenue in Oil Field Services Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Acteon Recent Development
12.9 Aker Solutions
12.9.1 Aker Solutions Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Oil Field Services Introduction
12.9.4 Aker Solutions Revenue in Oil Field Services Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Aker Solutions Recent Development
12.10 Baker Hughes
12.10.1 Baker Hughes Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Oil Field Services Introduction
12.10.4 Baker Hughes Revenue in Oil Field Services Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Baker Hughes Recent Development
12.11 Cyntech
12.12 Ensco plc
12.13 Fluor Corporation
12.14 Hytera
12.15 Nabors Industries
12.16 Siemens
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
