Global Oil Field Services Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

In 2017, the global Oil Field Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Oil Field Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oil Field Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Weatherford International

Abbot Group

Superior Energy Services

National OilWell Varco, Inc.

COSL

Acteon

Aker Solutions

Baker Hughes

Cyntech

Ensco plc

Fluor Corporation

Hytera

Nabors Industries

Siemens

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Well Completion Equipment & Services

Drilling & Completion Fluids Services

Drilling Waste Management Services

Oil Country Tubular Goods

Pressure Pumping Services

Well Intervention

Wireline Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore

Offshore

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Oil Field Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Oil Field Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Oil Field Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: United States

Chapter Six: Europe

Chapter Seven: China

Chapter Eight: Japan

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: India

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

