Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of use.
In 2017, the global Logistics and Cold Chain market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2370427
This report focuses on the global Logistics and Cold Chain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Logistics and Cold Chain development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AmeriCold Logistics
Nichirei Logistics Group
Lineage Logistics
OOCL Logistics
Burris Logistics
VersaCold Logistics Services
JWD Group
Swire Group
Preferred Freezer Services
Swift Transportation
AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
XPO Logistics
CWT Limited
Kloosterboer
NewCold Co peratief U.A.
DHL
SCG Logistics
X2 Group
AIT
Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
Best Cold Chain Co.
A.B. Oxford Cold Storage
Interstate Cold Storage
Assa Abloy
Cloverleaf Cold Storage
Chase Doors
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Refrigerated Storage
Cold Chain Logistics
Market segment by Application, split into
Food and Beverages
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Logistics and Cold Chain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Logistics and Cold Chain development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Logistics and Cold Chain are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-logistics-and-cold-chain-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Refrigerated Storage
1.4.3 Cold Chain Logistics
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Food and Beverages
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size
2.2 Logistics and Cold Chain Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Logistics and Cold Chain Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Logistics and Cold Chain Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Logistics and Cold Chain Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market Concentration Ratio (CR
Chapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Logistics and Cold Chain Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Logistics and Cold Chain Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Logistics and Cold Chain Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Logistics and Cold Chain Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Logistics and Cold Chain Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Logistics and Cold Chain Key Players in China
7.3 China Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size by Type
7.4 China Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Logistics and Cold Chain Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Logistics and Cold Chain Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Logistics and Cold Chain Key Players in India
10.3 India Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size by Type
10.4 India Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Logistics and Cold Chain Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Logistics and Cold Chain Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 AmeriCold Logistics
12.1.1 AmeriCold Logistics Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Logistics and Cold Chain Introduction
12.1.4 AmeriCold Logistics Revenue in Logistics and Cold Chain Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 AmeriCold Logistics Recent Development
12.2 Nichirei Logistics Group
12.2.1 Nichirei Logistics Group Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Logistics and Cold Chain Introduction
12.2.4 Nichirei Logistics Group Revenue in Logistics and Cold Chain Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Nichirei Logistics Group Recent Development
12.3 Lineage Logistics
12.3.1 Lineage Logistics Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Logistics and Cold Chain Introduction
12.3.4 Lineage Logistics Revenue in Logistics and Cold Chain Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Lineage Logistics Recent Development
12.4 OOCL Logistics
12.4.1 OOCL Logistics Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Logistics and Cold Chain Introduction
12.4.4 OOCL Logistics Revenue in Logistics and Cold Chain Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 OOCL Logistics Recent Development
12.5 Burris Logistics
12.5.1 Burris Logistics Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Logistics and Cold Chain Introduction
12.5.4 Burris Logistics Revenue in Logistics and Cold Chain Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Burris Logistics Recent Development
12.6 VersaCold Logistics Services
12.6.1 VersaCold Logistics Services Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Logistics and Cold Chain Introduction
12.6.4 VersaCold Logistics Services Revenue in Logistics and Cold Chain Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 VersaCold Logistics Services Recent Development
12.7 JWD Group
12.7.1 JWD Group Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Logistics and Cold Chain Introduction
12.7.4 JWD Group Revenue in Logistics and Cold Chain Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 JWD Group Recent Development
12.8 Swire Group
12.8.1 Swire Group Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Logistics and Cold Chain Introduction
12.8.4 Swire Group Revenue in Logistics and Cold Chain Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Swire Group Recent Development
12.9 Preferred Freezer Services
12.9.1 Preferred Freezer Services Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Logistics and Cold Chain Introduction
12.9.4 Preferred Freezer Services Revenue in Logistics and Cold Chain Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Preferred Freezer Services Recent Development
12.10 Swift Transportation
12.10.1 Swift Transportation Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Logistics and Cold Chain Introduction
12.10.4 Swift Transportation Revenue in Logistics and Cold Chain Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Swift Transportation Recent Development
12.11 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
12.12 XPO Logistics
12.13 CWT Limited
12.14 Kloosterboer
12.15 NewCold Co peratief U.A.
12.16 DHL
12.17 SCG Logistics
12.18 X
Chapter Two: Group
12.19 AIT
12.20 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
12.21 Best Cold Chain Co.
12.22 A.B. Oxford Cold Storage
12.23 Interstate Cold Storage
12.24 Assa Abloy
12.25 Cloverleaf Cold Storage
12.26 Chase Doors
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2370427
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155