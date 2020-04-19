Global Identity Management Solutions Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity & 2025 Forecast Period

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Identity Management Solutions Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Identity Management Solutions Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Identity Management Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

dentity Management Solution is categorized under administrative area, that facilitates right access of information to the right candidate, controlling and monitoring candidate authenticity. The system ais made to ensure proper rights and restrictions towards accessibility of data. Identity management solution is used to ensure productivity and security with considering the affordability of the system.

In 2018, the global Identity Management Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon Web Services

CA Technologies

Centrify Corporation

Dell

ForgeRock

Hewlett Packard

HID Global Corporation

Hitachi Id Systems

IBM

Intel

McAfee

Microsoft

NetIQ Corporation

Okta

OneLogin

Open IAM

Oracle Corporation

Sailpoint Technologies

SecurIT

Siemens

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI (Banking, Finance, Services and Insurance)

Education

Energy & Utility

Healthcare and Life Sciences

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Public Sector and Utilities

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

