Global Identity Management Solutions Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity & 2025 Forecast Period
Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Identity Management Solutions Market” has been added to orbis research database.
The Global Identity Management Solutions Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Identity Management Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
dentity Management Solution is categorized under administrative area, that facilitates right access of information to the right candidate, controlling and monitoring candidate authenticity. The system ais made to ensure proper rights and restrictions towards accessibility of data. Identity management solution is used to ensure productivity and security with considering the affordability of the system.
In 2018, the global Identity Management Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon Web Services
CA Technologies
Centrify Corporation
Dell
ForgeRock
Hewlett Packard
HID Global Corporation
Hitachi Id Systems
IBM
Intel
McAfee
Microsoft
NetIQ Corporation
Okta
OneLogin
Open IAM
Oracle Corporation
Sailpoint Technologies
SecurIT
Siemens
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI (Banking, Finance, Services and Insurance)
Education
Energy & Utility
Healthcare and Life Sciences
IT & Telecommunication
Manufacturing
Media & Entertainment
Public Sector and Utilities
Retail
Transportation & Logistics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Identity Management Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Identity Management Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
