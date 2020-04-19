Global Freight Broker Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025
In 2017, the global Freight Broker market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Freight Broker status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Freight Broker development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
C.H. Robinson
Expeditors
Landstar System
TQL
Coyote Logistics
XPO Logistics
Yusen Logistics
Echo Global Logistics
JB Hunt Transport
Worldwide Express
Hub Group
GlobalTranz Enterprises
Allen Lund
Transplace
Werner Logistics
BNSF Logistics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Truckload
LTL
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Food & Beverage
Manufacturing
Retail
Auto & Industrial
Chemical
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Freight Broker are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Freight Broker Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Truckload
1.4.3 LTL
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Freight Broker Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Food & Beverage
1.5.3 Manufacturing
1.5.4 Retail
1.5.5 Auto & Industrial
1.5.6 Chemical
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Freight Broker Market Size
2.2 Freight Broker Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Freight Broker Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Freight Broker Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Freight Broker Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Freight Broker Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Freight Broker Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Freight Broker Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Freight Broker Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Freight Broker Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Freight Broker Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Freight Broker Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Freight Broker Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Freight Broker Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Freight Broker Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Freight Broker Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Freight Broker Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Freight Broker Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Freight Broker Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Freight Broker Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Freight Broker Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Freight Broker Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Freight Broker Key Players in China
7.3 China Freight Broker Market Size by Type
7.4 China Freight Broker Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Freight Broker Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Freight Broker Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Freight Broker Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Freight Broker Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Freight Broker Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Freight Broker Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Freight Broker Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Freight Broker Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Freight Broker Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Freight Broker Key Players in India
10.3 India Freight Broker Market Size by Type
10.4 India Freight Broker Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Freight Broker Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Freight Broker Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Freight Broker Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Freight Broker Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 C.H. Robinson
12.1.1 C.H. Robinson Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Freight Broker Introduction
12.1.4 C.H. Robinson Revenue in Freight Broker Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 C.H. Robinson Recent Development
12.2 Expeditors
12.2.1 Expeditors Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Freight Broker Introduction
12.2.4 Expeditors Revenue in Freight Broker Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Expeditors Recent Development
12.3 Landstar System
12.3.1 Landstar System Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Freight Broker Introduction
12.3.4 Landstar System Revenue in Freight Broker Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Landstar System Recent Development
12.4 TQL
12.4.1 TQL Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Freight Broker Introduction
12.4.4 TQL Revenue in Freight Broker Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 TQL Recent Development
12.5 Coyote Logistics
12.5.1 Coyote Logistics Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Freight Broker Introduction
12.5.4 Coyote Logistics Revenue in Freight Broker Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Coyote Logistics Recent Development
12.6 XPO Logistics
12.6.1 XPO Logistics Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Freight Broker Introduction
12.6.4 XPO Logistics Revenue in Freight Broker Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 XPO Logistics Recent Development
12.7 Yusen Logistics
12.7.1 Yusen Logistics Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Freight Broker Introduction
12.7.4 Yusen Logistics Revenue in Freight Broker Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Yusen Logistics Recent Development
12.8 Echo Global Logistics
12.8.1 Echo Global Logistics Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Freight Broker Introduction
12.8.4 Echo Global Logistics Revenue in Freight Broker Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Echo Global Logistics Recent Development
12.9 JB Hunt Transport
12.9.1 JB Hunt Transport Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Freight Broker Introduction
12.9.4 JB Hunt Transport Revenue in Freight Broker Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 JB Hunt Transport Recent Development
12.10 Worldwide Express
12.10.1 Worldwide Express Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Freight Broker Introduction
12.10.4 Worldwide Express Revenue in Freight Broker Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Worldwide Express Recent Development
12.11 Hub Group
12.12 GlobalTranz Enterprises
12.13 Allen Lund
12.14 Transplace
12.15 Werner Logistics
12.16 BNSF Logistics
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
