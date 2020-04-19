Global Enterprise System Integrators Market 2020: Improvements in Micro Grid and On-grid Power Distribution Infrastructure to Fuel Growth till 2025

This report focuses on the global Enterprise System Integrators status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise System Integrators development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Enterprise System Integrators market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

AVI Systems

Red Thread Spaces

AVI-SPL

Whitlock

Lone Star Communications

CompView

Ford Audio-Video

IVCi LLC

Advanced AV

CCS Presentation Systems

Signet Electronic Systems

Sage Technology Solutions

Human Circuit

Genesis Integration

Zdi,Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Horizontal Integration

Vertical Integration

Market segment by Application, split into

Offices

Meeting rooms

Factories

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise System Integrators status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise System Integrators development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise System Integrators are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Enterprise System Integrators Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Horizontal Integration

1.4.3 Vertical Integration

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Enterprise System Integrators Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Offices

1.5.3 Meeting rooms

1.5.4 Factories

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Enterprise System Integrators Market Size

2.2 Enterprise System Integrators Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Enterprise System Integrators Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Enterprise System Integrators Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise System Integrators Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Enterprise System Integrators Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Enterprise System Integrators Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Enterprise System Integrators Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise System Integrators Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Enterprise System Integrators Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Enterprise System Integrators Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Enterprise System Integrators Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Enterprise System Integrators Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Enterprise System Integrators Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Enterprise System Integrators Key Players in China

7.3 China Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Type

7.4 China Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Enterprise System Integrators Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Enterprise System Integrators Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise System Integrators Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Enterprise System Integrators Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Enterprise System Integrators Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Enterprise System Integrators Key Players in India

10.3 India Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Type

10.4 India Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Enterprise System Integrators Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Enterprise System Integrators Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 AVI Systems

12.1.1 AVI Systems Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Enterprise System Integrators Introduction

12.1.4 AVI Systems Revenue in Enterprise System Integrators Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 AVI Systems Recent Development

12.2 Red Thread Spaces

12.2.1 Red Thread Spaces Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Enterprise System Integrators Introduction

12.2.4 Red Thread Spaces Revenue in Enterprise System Integrators Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Red Thread Spaces Recent Development

12.3 AVI-SPL

12.3.1 AVI-SPL Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Enterprise System Integrators Introduction

12.3.4 AVI-SPL Revenue in Enterprise System Integrators Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 AVI-SPL Recent Development

12.4 Whitlock

12.4.1 Whitlock Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Enterprise System Integrators Introduction

12.4.4 Whitlock Revenue in Enterprise System Integrators Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Whitlock Recent Development

12.5 Lone Star Communications

12.5.1 Lone Star Communications Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Enterprise System Integrators Introduction

12.5.4 Lone Star Communications Revenue in Enterprise System Integrators Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Lone Star Communications Recent Development

12.6 CompView

12.6.1 CompView Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Enterprise System Integrators Introduction

12.6.4 CompView Revenue in Enterprise System Integrators Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 CompView Recent Development

12.7 Ford Audio-Video

12.7.1 Ford Audio-Video Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Enterprise System Integrators Introduction

12.7.4 Ford Audio-Video Revenue in Enterprise System Integrators Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Ford Audio-Video Recent Development

12.8 IVCi LLC

12.8.1 IVCi LLC Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Enterprise System Integrators Introduction

12.8.4 IVCi LLC Revenue in Enterprise System Integrators Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 IVCi LLC Recent Development

12.9 Advanced AV

12.9.1 Advanced AV Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Enterprise System Integrators Introduction

12.9.4 Advanced AV Revenue in Enterprise System Integrators Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Advanced AV Recent Development

12.10 CCS Presentation Systems

12.10.1 CCS Presentation Systems Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Enterprise System Integrators Introduction

12.10.4 CCS Presentation Systems Revenue in Enterprise System Integrators Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 CCS Presentation Systems Recent Development

12.11 Signet Electronic Systems

12.12 Sage Technology Solutions

12.13 Human Circuit

12.14 Genesis Integration

12.15 Zdi,Inc

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

