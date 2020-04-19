Global Enterprise System Integrators Market 2020: Improvements in Micro Grid and On-grid Power Distribution Infrastructure to Fuel Growth till 2025
This report focuses on the global Enterprise System Integrators status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise System Integrators development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Enterprise System Integrators market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
AVI Systems
Red Thread Spaces
AVI-SPL
Whitlock
Lone Star Communications
CompView
Ford Audio-Video
IVCi LLC
Advanced AV
CCS Presentation Systems
Signet Electronic Systems
Sage Technology Solutions
Human Circuit
Genesis Integration
Zdi,Inc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Horizontal Integration
Vertical Integration
Market segment by Application, split into
Offices
Meeting rooms
Factories
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Enterprise System Integrators status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Enterprise System Integrators development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise System Integrators are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Enterprise System Integrators Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Horizontal Integration
1.4.3 Vertical Integration
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Enterprise System Integrators Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Offices
1.5.3 Meeting rooms
1.5.4 Factories
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Enterprise System Integrators Market Size
2.2 Enterprise System Integrators Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Enterprise System Integrators Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Enterprise System Integrators Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Enterprise System Integrators Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Enterprise System Integrators Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Enterprise System Integrators Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Enterprise System Integrators Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise System Integrators Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Enterprise System Integrators Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Enterprise System Integrators Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Enterprise System Integrators Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Enterprise System Integrators Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Enterprise System Integrators Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Enterprise System Integrators Key Players in China
7.3 China Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Type
7.4 China Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Enterprise System Integrators Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Enterprise System Integrators Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise System Integrators Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Enterprise System Integrators Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Enterprise System Integrators Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Enterprise System Integrators Key Players in India
10.3 India Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Type
10.4 India Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Enterprise System Integrators Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Enterprise System Integrators Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Enterprise System Integrators Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 AVI Systems
12.1.1 AVI Systems Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Enterprise System Integrators Introduction
12.1.4 AVI Systems Revenue in Enterprise System Integrators Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 AVI Systems Recent Development
12.2 Red Thread Spaces
12.2.1 Red Thread Spaces Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Enterprise System Integrators Introduction
12.2.4 Red Thread Spaces Revenue in Enterprise System Integrators Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Red Thread Spaces Recent Development
12.3 AVI-SPL
12.3.1 AVI-SPL Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Enterprise System Integrators Introduction
12.3.4 AVI-SPL Revenue in Enterprise System Integrators Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 AVI-SPL Recent Development
12.4 Whitlock
12.4.1 Whitlock Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Enterprise System Integrators Introduction
12.4.4 Whitlock Revenue in Enterprise System Integrators Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Whitlock Recent Development
12.5 Lone Star Communications
12.5.1 Lone Star Communications Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Enterprise System Integrators Introduction
12.5.4 Lone Star Communications Revenue in Enterprise System Integrators Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Lone Star Communications Recent Development
12.6 CompView
12.6.1 CompView Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Enterprise System Integrators Introduction
12.6.4 CompView Revenue in Enterprise System Integrators Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 CompView Recent Development
12.7 Ford Audio-Video
12.7.1 Ford Audio-Video Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Enterprise System Integrators Introduction
12.7.4 Ford Audio-Video Revenue in Enterprise System Integrators Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Ford Audio-Video Recent Development
12.8 IVCi LLC
12.8.1 IVCi LLC Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Enterprise System Integrators Introduction
12.8.4 IVCi LLC Revenue in Enterprise System Integrators Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 IVCi LLC Recent Development
12.9 Advanced AV
12.9.1 Advanced AV Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Enterprise System Integrators Introduction
12.9.4 Advanced AV Revenue in Enterprise System Integrators Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Advanced AV Recent Development
12.10 CCS Presentation Systems
12.10.1 CCS Presentation Systems Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Enterprise System Integrators Introduction
12.10.4 CCS Presentation Systems Revenue in Enterprise System Integrators Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 CCS Presentation Systems Recent Development
12.11 Signet Electronic Systems
12.12 Sage Technology Solutions
12.13 Human Circuit
12.14 Genesis Integration
12.15 Zdi,Inc
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
