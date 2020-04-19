Global Electronic Discovery Software Industry Demand, In Depth Analysis and Forecast Study 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Electronic Discovery Software Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Electronic Discovery Software Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Discovery Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Electronic Discovery software, also known as eDiscovery software, enables companies to quickly and cost efficiently retrieve information from a variety of sources including email, public folders and company documents by performing searches across headers, body and various types of attachments.

In 2018, the global Electronic Discovery Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Logikcull

Onna

Nextpoint

CloudNine Discovery

Relativity

Sherpa Software

Lexbe

CaseFleet

Zapproved

ICONECT Development

LexisNexis

Digital WarRoom

Exterro

IPRO

Venio Systems

Knovos

Reveal Data

SysTools Software

Page Vault

Nuix

Infology

Servient

Conduent

Equivio

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise

Service Providers

Law Firm

Government

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

