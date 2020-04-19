Global Electronic Discovery Software Industry Demand, In Depth Analysis and Forecast Study 2025
Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Electronic Discovery Software Market” has been added to orbis research database.
The Global Electronic Discovery Software Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Discovery Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Electronic Discovery software, also known as eDiscovery software, enables companies to quickly and cost efficiently retrieve information from a variety of sources including email, public folders and company documents by performing searches across headers, body and various types of attachments.
In 2018, the global Electronic Discovery Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Logikcull
Onna
Nextpoint
CloudNine Discovery
Relativity
Sherpa Software
Lexbe
CaseFleet
Zapproved
ICONECT Development
LexisNexis
Digital WarRoom
Exterro
IPRO
Venio Systems
Knovos
Reveal Data
SysTools Software
Page Vault
Nuix
Infology
Servient
Conduent
Equivio
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprise
Service Providers
Law Firm
Government
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Electronic Discovery Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Electronic Discovery Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
