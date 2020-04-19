Global Disaster Recovery System Market Research Insights by Key Manufacturers, Industry Growth Analysis, Business Opportunity, Regional Demand, Upcoming Trends and Innovations 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has introduced its report on the Global Disaster Recovery System Market offers a detailed analytical review of the Disaster Recovery System market. Elaborate research derivatives articulated in the report lends palpable details on pertinent market developments such as market growth rates, revenue generation, and production dynamics. In-depth market analytics documented in the report is aimed to offer readers with ample competitive advantages thereby encouraging market participants in the global market to deliver lucrative business decisions favoring sustainable revenue streams in Global Disaster Recovery System market.

This elaborate research report on Global Disaster Recovery System market lends crucial data insights on scope of the report, highlighting market trends, drivers, threats, and opportunities in Global Disaster Recovery System Market. Additionally, the report also includes ample information on in market research timeline, lending substantial information on base year, followed by the forecast span. Based on elaborate market analytics ingrained in the report, readers can well gauge into market developments and correspondingly develop unique growth proposals and analytical reviews to ensure hassle free growth in the global market. This ensures ample competitive advantage and foresight to deliver apt marketing strategies that ensure relentless growth in the Global Disaster Recovery System market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Disaster Recovery System market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Disaster Recovery System business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Disaster Recovery System market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Disaster Recovery System value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

On-premises

Cloud-based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Small Business

Medium-sized Business

Large Business

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Zerto

Acronis Backup Cloud

Actifio

Altaro

Arcserve

Asigra

Axcient

Barracuda

Carbonite

CloudBerry

Commvault

Datto

Dell EMC

Druva

FalconStor

IBM

Infrascale

Micro Focus

NAKIVO

NovaStor

StorageCraft

Unitrends

Veeam

Veritas

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Disaster Recovery System market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Disaster Recovery System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Disaster Recovery System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Disaster Recovery System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Disaster Recovery System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Disaster Recovery System Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Disaster Recovery System Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Disaster Recovery System Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Disaster Recovery System Segment by Type

2.2.1 On-premises

2.2.2 Cloud-based

2.3 Disaster Recovery System Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Disaster Recovery System Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Disaster Recovery System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Disaster Recovery System Segment by Application

2.4.1 Small Business

2.4.2 Medium-sized Business

2.4.3 Large Business

2.5 Disaster Recovery System Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Disaster Recovery System Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Disaster Recovery System Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Disaster Recovery System by Players

3.1 Global Disaster Recovery System Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Disaster Recovery System Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Disaster Recovery System Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Disaster Recovery System Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Disaster Recovery System by Regions

4.1 Disaster Recovery System Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Disaster Recovery System Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Disaster Recovery System Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Disaster Recovery System Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Disaster Recovery System Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Disaster Recovery System Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Disaster Recovery System Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Disaster Recovery System Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Disaster Recovery System Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Disaster Recovery System Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Disaster Recovery System Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Disaster Recovery System by Countries

7.2 Europe Disaster Recovery System Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Disaster Recovery System Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Disaster Recovery System by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Disaster Recovery System Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Disaster Recovery System Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Disaster Recovery System Market Forecast

10.1 Global Disaster Recovery System Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Disaster Recovery System Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Disaster Recovery System Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Disaster Recovery System Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Disaster Recovery System Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Zerto

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Disaster Recovery System Product Offered

11.1.3 Zerto Disaster Recovery System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Zerto News

11.2 Acronis Backup Cloud

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Disaster Recovery System Product Offered

11.2.3 Acronis Backup Cloud Disaster Recovery System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Acronis Backup Cloud News

11.3 Actifio

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Disaster Recovery System Product Offered

11.3.3 Actifio Disaster Recovery System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Actifio News

11.4 Altaro

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Disaster Recovery System Product Offered

11.4.3 Altaro Disaster Recovery System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Altaro News

11.5 Arcserve

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Disaster Recovery System Product Offered

11.5.3 Arcserve Disaster Recovery System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Arcserve News

11.6 Asigra

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Disaster Recovery System Product Offered

11.6.3 Asigra Disaster Recovery System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Asigra News

11.7 Axcient

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Disaster Recovery System Product Offered

11.7.3 Axcient Disaster Recovery System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Axcient News

11.8 Barracuda

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Disaster Recovery System Product Offered

11.8.3 Barracuda Disaster Recovery System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Barracuda News

11.9 Carbonite

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Disaster Recovery System Product Offered

11.9.3 Carbonite Disaster Recovery System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Carbonite News

11.10 CloudBerry

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Disaster Recovery System Product Offered

11.10.3 CloudBerry Disaster Recovery System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 CloudBerry News

11.11 Commvault

11.12 Datto

11.13 Dell EMC

11.14 Druva

11.15 FalconStor

11.16 IBM

11.17 Infrascale

11.18 Micro Focus

11.19 NAKIVO

11.20 NovaStor

11.21 StorageCraft

11.22 Unitrends

11.23 Veeam

11.24 Veritas

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

