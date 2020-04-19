Global Disaster Recovery System Market Research Insights by Key Manufacturers, Industry Growth Analysis, Business Opportunity, Regional Demand, Upcoming Trends and Innovations 2024
ORBIS RESEARCH has introduced its report on the Global Disaster Recovery System Market offers a detailed analytical review of the Disaster Recovery System market. Elaborate research derivatives articulated in the report lends palpable details on pertinent market developments such as market growth rates, revenue generation, and production dynamics. In-depth market analytics documented in the report is aimed to offer readers with ample competitive advantages thereby encouraging market participants in the global market to deliver lucrative business decisions favoring sustainable revenue streams in Global Disaster Recovery System market.
This elaborate research report on Global Disaster Recovery System market lends crucial data insights on scope of the report, highlighting market trends, drivers, threats, and opportunities in Global Disaster Recovery System Market. Additionally, the report also includes ample information on in market research timeline, lending substantial information on base year, followed by the forecast span. Based on elaborate market analytics ingrained in the report, readers can well gauge into market developments and correspondingly develop unique growth proposals and analytical reviews to ensure hassle free growth in the global market. This ensures ample competitive advantage and foresight to deliver apt marketing strategies that ensure relentless growth in the Global Disaster Recovery System market.
According to this study, over the next five years the Disaster Recovery System market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Disaster Recovery System business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Disaster Recovery System market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Disaster Recovery System value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
On-premises
Cloud-based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Small Business
Medium-sized Business
Large Business
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Zerto
Acronis Backup Cloud
Actifio
Altaro
Arcserve
Asigra
Axcient
Barracuda
Carbonite
CloudBerry
Commvault
Datto
Dell EMC
Druva
FalconStor
IBM
Infrascale
Micro Focus
NAKIVO
NovaStor
StorageCraft
Unitrends
Veeam
Veritas
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Disaster Recovery System market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Disaster Recovery System market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Disaster Recovery System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Disaster Recovery System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Disaster Recovery System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Disaster Recovery System Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Disaster Recovery System Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Disaster Recovery System Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Disaster Recovery System Segment by Type
2.2.1 On-premises
2.2.2 Cloud-based
2.3 Disaster Recovery System Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Disaster Recovery System Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Disaster Recovery System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Disaster Recovery System Segment by Application
2.4.1 Small Business
2.4.2 Medium-sized Business
2.4.3 Large Business
2.5 Disaster Recovery System Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Disaster Recovery System Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Disaster Recovery System Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Disaster Recovery System by Players
3.1 Global Disaster Recovery System Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Disaster Recovery System Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Disaster Recovery System Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Disaster Recovery System Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Disaster Recovery System by Regions
4.1 Disaster Recovery System Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Disaster Recovery System Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Disaster Recovery System Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Disaster Recovery System Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Disaster Recovery System Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Disaster Recovery System Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Disaster Recovery System Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Disaster Recovery System Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Disaster Recovery System Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Disaster Recovery System Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Disaster Recovery System Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Disaster Recovery System by Countries
7.2 Europe Disaster Recovery System Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Disaster Recovery System Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Disaster Recovery System by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Disaster Recovery System Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Disaster Recovery System Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Disaster Recovery System Market Forecast
10.1 Global Disaster Recovery System Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Disaster Recovery System Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Disaster Recovery System Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Disaster Recovery System Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Disaster Recovery System Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Zerto
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Disaster Recovery System Product Offered
11.1.3 Zerto Disaster Recovery System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Zerto News
11.2 Acronis Backup Cloud
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Disaster Recovery System Product Offered
11.2.3 Acronis Backup Cloud Disaster Recovery System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Acronis Backup Cloud News
11.3 Actifio
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Disaster Recovery System Product Offered
11.3.3 Actifio Disaster Recovery System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Actifio News
11.4 Altaro
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Disaster Recovery System Product Offered
11.4.3 Altaro Disaster Recovery System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Altaro News
11.5 Arcserve
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Disaster Recovery System Product Offered
11.5.3 Arcserve Disaster Recovery System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Arcserve News
11.6 Asigra
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Disaster Recovery System Product Offered
11.6.3 Asigra Disaster Recovery System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Asigra News
11.7 Axcient
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Disaster Recovery System Product Offered
11.7.3 Axcient Disaster Recovery System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Axcient News
11.8 Barracuda
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Disaster Recovery System Product Offered
11.8.3 Barracuda Disaster Recovery System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Barracuda News
11.9 Carbonite
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Disaster Recovery System Product Offered
11.9.3 Carbonite Disaster Recovery System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Carbonite News
11.10 CloudBerry
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Disaster Recovery System Product Offered
11.10.3 CloudBerry Disaster Recovery System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 CloudBerry News
11.11 Commvault
11.12 Datto
11.13 Dell EMC
11.14 Druva
11.15 FalconStor
11.16 IBM
11.17 Infrascale
11.18 Micro Focus
11.19 NAKIVO
11.20 NovaStor
11.21 StorageCraft
11.22 Unitrends
11.23 Veeam
11.24 Veritas
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
