Global Defense Cyber Security Market 2020-2025: By Intel Security, Cisco Systems, Dell, Kaspersky, IBM, Check Point Software, Symantec, Verizon, Fortinet, FireEye

Defense Cyber Security is the protection of computer systems from theft of or damage to internet, as well as from disruption or misdirection of the services they provide.

The growing advancements in information technology, upgradation of existing weapons with intelligence, surveillance, and increasing volume of classified data gathered from various systems have demanded the use of reliable and enhanced cyber security solutions for the defense industry. Further, with the increasing dependency of military organizations on the internet network, the frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks are on the rise.

This report focuses on the global Defense Cyber Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Defense Cyber Security development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Intel Security

Cisco Systems

Dell

Kaspersky

IBM

Check Point Software

Symantec

Verizon

Fortinet

FireEye

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network

Cloud

Application

End-point

Wireless

Market segment by Application, split into

Threat Intelligence & Response Management

Identity & Access Management

Data Loss Prevention Management

Security and Vulnerability Management

Unified Threat Management

Enterprise Risk and Compliance

Managed Security

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

