Global Cyber Deception Market Size, Share, Industry Investment Analysis and Forecast to 2025 with Top Applications

Deception network, also called honeypot or decoy, is utilized to divert attacks to other nodes and offer prior warnings to the administrator.

The increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) is highlighting the cyber deception technology and promoting high usage, over conventional cyber security. As a result, the cyber deception market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.

The key players covered in this study

Illusive Networks

LogRythm

Attivo Networks

Rapid7

SEC Technologies

ForeScout

Acalvio

Cymmetria

Allure Security

Fidelis Cybersecurity

GuardiCore

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Professional Service

Managed Service

Market segment by Application, split into

IT & Telecom

Retail

Energy & Power

BFSI

Healthcare

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

