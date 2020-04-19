Global Cloud Machine Learning Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025
Machine learning is a field of artificial intelligence that uses statistical techniques to give computer systems the ability to “learn” (e.g., progressively improve performance on a specific task) from data, without being explicitly programmed.
In 2017, the global Cloud Machine Learning market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud Machine Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Machine Learning development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon
Oracle Corporation
IBM
Microsoft Corporation
Google Inc.
Salesforce.Com
Tencent
Alibaba
UCloud
Baidu
Rackspace
SAP AG
Century Link Inc.
CSC (Computer Science Corporation)
Heroku
Clustrix
Xeround
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Private clouds
Public clouds
Hybrid cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal
Business
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud Machine Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud Machine Learning development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Machine Learning are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cloud Machine Learning Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Private clouds
1.4.3 Public clouds
1.4.4 Hybrid cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cloud Machine Learning Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Personal
1.5.3 Business
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cloud Machine Learning Market Size
2.2 Cloud Machine Learning Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cloud Machine Learning Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Cloud Machine Learning Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cloud Machine Learning Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cloud Machine Learning Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Cloud Machine Learning Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Cloud Machine Learning Market Concentration Ratio (CR
Chapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Cloud Machine Learning Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cloud Machine Learning Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Machine Learning Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Cloud Machine Learning Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Cloud Machine Learning Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Cloud Machine Learning Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Cloud Machine Learning Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Cloud Machine Learning Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Cloud Machine Learning Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Cloud Machine Learning Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Cloud Machine Learning Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Cloud Machine Learning Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Cloud Machine Learning Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Cloud Machine Learning Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Cloud Machine Learning Key Players in China
7.3 China Cloud Machine Learning Market Size by Type
7.4 China Cloud Machine Learning Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Cloud Machine Learning Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Cloud Machine Learning Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Cloud Machine Learning Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Cloud Machine Learning Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Cloud Machine Learning Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Cloud Machine Learning Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Cloud Machine Learning Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Cloud Machine Learning Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Cloud Machine Learning Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Cloud Machine Learning Key Players in India
10.3 India Cloud Machine Learning Market Size by Type
10.4 India Cloud Machine Learning Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Cloud Machine Learning Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Cloud Machine Learning Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Cloud Machine Learning Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Cloud Machine Learning Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Amazon
12.1.1 Amazon Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cloud Machine Learning Introduction
12.1.4 Amazon Revenue in Cloud Machine Learning Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Amazon Recent Development
12.2 Oracle Corporation
12.2.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cloud Machine Learning Introduction
12.2.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Cloud Machine Learning Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
12.3 IBM
12.3.1 IBM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cloud Machine Learning Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Cloud Machine Learning Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development
12.4 Microsoft Corporation
12.4.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cloud Machine Learning Introduction
12.4.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Cloud Machine Learning Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
12.5 Google Inc.
12.5.1 Google Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cloud Machine Learning Introduction
12.5.4 Google Inc. Revenue in Cloud Machine Learning Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Google Inc. Recent Development
12.6 Salesforce.Com
12.6.1 Salesforce.Com Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cloud Machine Learning Introduction
12.6.4 Salesforce.Com Revenue in Cloud Machine Learning Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Salesforce.Com Recent Development
12.7 Tencent
12.7.1 Tencent Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cloud Machine Learning Introduction
12.7.4 Tencent Revenue in Cloud Machine Learning Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Tencent Recent Development
12.8 Alibaba
12.8.1 Alibaba Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cloud Machine Learning Introduction
12.8.4 Alibaba Revenue in Cloud Machine Learning Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Alibaba Recent Development
12.9 UCloud
12.9.1 UCloud Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cloud Machine Learning Introduction
12.9.4 UCloud Revenue in Cloud Machine Learning Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 UCloud Recent Development
12.10 Baidu
12.10.1 Baidu Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Cloud Machine Learning Introduction
12.10.4 Baidu Revenue in Cloud Machine Learning Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Baidu Recent Development
12.11 Rackspace
12.12 SAP AG
12.13 Century Link Inc.
12.14 CSC (Computer Science Corporation)
12.15 Heroku
12.16 Clustrix
12.17 Xeround
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
