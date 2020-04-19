Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Research Insights by Research Study, Advancements, Product-Types, Market Drivers, Comprehensive Insight, Top Manufacturers and Precise Outlook 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has introduced its report on the Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market offers a detailed analytical review of the Automotive Wheels Aftermarket market. Elaborate research derivatives articulated in the report lends palpable details on pertinent market developments such as market growth rates, revenue generation, and production dynamics. In-depth market analytics documented in the report is aimed to offer readers with ample competitive advantages thereby encouraging market participants in the global market to deliver lucrative business decisions favoring sustainable revenue streams in Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket market.

This elaborate research report on Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket market lends crucial data insights on scope of the report, highlighting market trends, drivers, threats, and opportunities in Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market. Additionally, the report also includes ample information on in market research timeline, lending substantial information on base year, followed by the forecast span. Based on elaborate market analytics ingrained in the report, readers can well gauge into market developments and correspondingly develop unique growth proposals and analytical reviews to ensure hassle free growth in the global market. This ensures ample competitive advantage and foresight to deliver apt marketing strategies that ensure relentless growth in the Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Wheels Aftermarket market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Automotive Wheels Aftermarket business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automotive Wheels Aftermarket market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Automotive Wheels Aftermarket value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

13-15 Inch

16-18 Inch

Above 21 Inch

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Enkei Corporation

The Carlstar Group

Ronal Group

Borbet GmbH

Maxion Wheels

CM Wheels

SSR Wheels

LKQ Corporation

Arconic

Automotive Wheels

BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik

Rays Engineering

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Wheels Aftermarket market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Wheels Aftermarket with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Automotive Wheels Aftermarket submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Segment by Type

2.2.1 13-15 Inch

2.2.2 16-18 Inch

2.2.3 19-21 Inch

2.2.4 Above 21 Inch

2.3 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Segment by Application

2.4.1 Passenger Car

2.4.2 Commercial Vehicle

2.5 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket by Players

3.1 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket by Regions

4.1 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Wheels Aftermarket by Countries

7.2 Europe Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Wheels Aftermarket by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Forecast

10.1 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Enkei Corporation

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Product Offered

11.1.3 Enkei Corporation Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Enkei Corporation News

11.2 The Carlstar Group

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Product Offered

11.2.3 The Carlstar Group Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 The Carlstar Group News

11.3 Ronal Group

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Product Offered

11.3.3 Ronal Group Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Ronal Group News

11.4 Borbet GmbH

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Product Offered

11.4.3 Borbet GmbH Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Borbet GmbH News

11.5 Maxion Wheels

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Product Offered

11.5.3 Maxion Wheels Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Maxion Wheels News

11.6 CM Wheels

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Product Offered

11.6.3 CM Wheels Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 CM Wheels News

11.7 SSR Wheels

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Product Offered

11.7.3 SSR Wheels Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 SSR Wheels News

11.8 LKQ Corporation

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Product Offered

11.8.3 LKQ Corporation Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 LKQ Corporation News

11.9 Arconic

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Product Offered

11.9.3 Arconic Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Arconic News

11.10 Automotive Wheels

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Product Offered

11.10.3 Automotive Wheels Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Automotive Wheels News

11.11 BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik

11.12 Rays Engineering

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

